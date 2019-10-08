A Long Island school district is among three nationally that have sued the giant vaping manufacturer Juul, asserting that it is addicting students to its nicotine products and forcing schools to take costly and time-consuming measures to combat an epidemic of addiction.

The Three Village Central School District — which represents Setauket, Stony Brook, Poquott and some surrounding areas — said Juul has pointedly marketed its nicotine products to youths and forced schools to spend money dealing with the fallout and educating students on the dangers.

"Juul succeeded in addicting a generation of youth to nicotine," said the 88-page lawsuit filed Monday in U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York.

The lawsuit by the school district, which serves over 6,000 students, added that the increased use of Juul products on school grounds has resulted in increased student suspensions and absences.

"Juul use by students during school presents both a danger to students and increases the resources necessary to educate students who use Juul," said the lawsuit.

Juul, which has denied marketing its products to the youth market, did not immediately respond to requests for comment Tuesday.

A letter from the Three Village district, signed by Superintendent Cheryl Pedisich and school board president William F. Connors Jr., was sent to the families of students. It called vaping a national epidemic that "has had a direct and grave impact on our local school community."

"The exponential rise in vaping is one we fear will not cease unless we stand up as a nation to defend the health and safety of our students. Without such a stand, our district and many others will continue on the current trajectory of allocating funds and resources into initiatives to combat this widespread issue, potentially to no avail."

Juul recently announced that it would will no longer promote its e-cigarettes in print, digital and TV ads while Kevin Burns, the company's chief executive, would step down and be replaced by a senior executive from Altria.

Two other U.S. school districts also filed lawsuits against the Juul, the major manufacturer of smoking devices that have become popular with teenagers. They are in St. Charles, Missouri, and Olathe, Kansas.

The lawsuits come as schools and public officials battle the rising popularity of vaping, which has been linked to a rising number of deaths and illnesses. A total of 1,080 people have been diagnosed with lung illnesses associated with vaping, and there have been more than 20 deaths, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state agencies.

New York State officials Tuesday announced that a 17-year-old Bronx resident became the first New Yorker to die of a vaping-related lung illness. He died Friday, officials said.

At a news conference Tuesday in Great Neck, Democratic Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer expressed support for the lawsuits but said they are no substitute for an outright ban on the favored e-cigarette liquids that he has proposed.

The Town of Brookhaven will hold an informational session on vaping that will address the use by teens at 9:45 a.m. Oct. 28 at the Town Hall in Farmingville.

New York, Michigan and Rhode Island have banned several flavored vapes. Walmart and Kroger have said they will stop the sales of e-cigarettes.

Massapequa teenager Shawn Hochhauser filed a lawsuit last week against Juul, arguing the company hooked him on flavored e-cigarettes when he was 15 years old through deceptive marketing and advertising.

The Three Village lawsuit accuses Juul of copying the methods of tobacco companies in creating "a product and marketing strategy that sought to portray its e-cigarette products as trendsetting, stylish and used by the type of people teenagers look up to."

Schools across the country, the suit added, have been forced install cameras near restrooms, remove restroom doors, limit the number of students in restrooms, and assign teachers and administrators to monitor these rooms.

In addition, schools have created student-parent vaping information centers, specialized student counseling and after-school programs, the suit said.

The lawsuit did not specify which actions were taken specifically by the Three Village District, and school officials declined to immediately comment Tuesday.

With Robert Brodsky and David Olson