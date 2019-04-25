LI winners in region's History Day

Thirty-nine Long Island students are first-place winners for their explorations into local, state, national and world history.

The 2019 Long Island History Day challenged participants to research topics of their choice on the theme of "Triumph and Tragedy in History." Groups or individuals could submit entries in one of five categories: documentary, exhibit, paper, performance or website.

More than 800 students — the most ever for the event — took part in the annual regional competition at Hofstra University, which culminated with the contest day on March 31. Topics ranged from the evolution of women's health to brain injuries in professional football.

The top two, three or four winners in each category advance to the New York History Day competition, being held Monday at The Farmers' Museum in Cooperstown.

First-place winners and their school districts were:

Emma Melnikob and Ashley Vincenzo, East Williston; Jay Nagpal, Half Hollow Hills; Katie Dolce, Vincent Gerardi, Peter Proshcia, Rose Recce and Michael Seda, Hauppauge; Amisha Brahmbhatt, Karan Kaknia, Prableen Kaur, Tiffany Leo, Sanjana Lodha, Sarah Ninan, Roshni Patel, Dheyaia Simrin, Gurvir Singh, David Xiang, Celeste Zhang and David Zhang, Herricks; Jonny Miller, Rachel Miller and Gabby Nakkab, Hewlett-Woodmere; and Krishna Chalise, Christine Choi, Michelle Dong, Diya Gurnami, Samuel Han, Emily Kim, William Kim-Shoemaker, Lauren Marchand, Sofia Safa, Davesh Valagolam and Jerry Zhao, Jericho.

Aharon Cohen, Benjy Fried, Marc Matlis, Moshe Rattner and Shmuli Glick of Hebrew Academy of Long Beach also placed first.

EAST SETAUKET

Blue Ocean Competition

Ward Melville High School's Business Department received a $1,000 prize for being one of three schools internationally to bring in the most submissions for the 2018-19 Blue Ocean Entrepreneurship Competition, which challenged students to pitch innovative business concepts via video.

This year's competition attracted 250 submissions from nine countries, including 22 from Ward Melville. In addition to the prize for most submissions, Ward Melville had three submissions make it to the competition's semifinal round.

COUNTYWIDE

Autism awareness

Many local schools hosted educational events in recent weeks in recognition of National Autism Awareness Month.

In Deer Park, Robert Frost Middle School students wore Band-Aids across their mouths and communicated using gestures or pen and paper for an entire day. The effort was intended to increase acceptance of autistic individuals by providing a firsthand experience of their daily struggles.

In Ronkonkoma, Cherokee Street Elementary School invited children to contribute to autism-themed artwork in the hallway by writing on puzzle pieces their conclusion to the phrase: “I am unique because …”

In Babylon, the elementary school held an assembly in which children were introduced to the disorder through a "Sesame Street" character.

ISLANDWIDE

GeoBee qualifiers

Twenty-three Long Island students were among 100 statewide to qualify for the National Geographic New York State GeoBee, held last month in Albany. None reached the national level.

Long Island's qualifiers and their school districts were: Patrick Dircks, Bethpage; Molly McHale, Cold Spring Harbor; Benjamin Buckhout, East Hampton; Matthew Vo, East Meadow; Grant Peterson, East Williston; David Feuer and Jonathan Sanders, Great Neck; Michael Zanetti, Herricks; Eric Zhang, Hicksville; Caleb Kao, Jericho; John Hartnett, Locust Valley; Nicholas Meyer, Oyster Bay-East Norwich; William Sellerberg, Roslyn; Dylan Shen, Smithtown; Daniel Chan and Aberam Sriganesh, Syosset; Jacon Paredes, Three Village; and Mouhammad Seck, West Hempstead.

Other qualifiers were: Yonatan Conn, Solomon Schechter School of Long Island, Williston Park; Maximus Lu, Long Island School for the Gifted, Huntington Station; Sandeep Sood, Buckley Country Day School, Roslyn; Anthony Vazquez, Joseph Fox Latin School, Uniondale; and Samuel Winkler, The Green Vale School, Old Brookville.