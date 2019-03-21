Island Trees team wins LI Science Bowl

Island Trees High School students took the top spot in this year’s Long Island Regional High School Science Bowl.

The team of Joshua Kim, Sheryl Lin, Marcus Llorente, David Wendt and Thomas Zamroz placed first against 19 other teams in the annual competition, held at Brookhaven National Laboratory.

They will receive an all-expenses-paid trip to the national finals in Washington, D.C., scheduled April 25-29.

“We practiced often and challenged each other to help make our team as strong as possible,” said Wendt, who was the group’s captain.

The second-place team was from The Wheatley School in Old Westbury, third place went to the Commack High School team, and fourth place to the team from Walt Whitman High School in Huntington Station.

The science bowl is a “Jeopardy!”-style competition with a four-division, round-robin format, featuring topics that range from biology to chemistry to physics.

The top 16 teams at the national level will win $1,000 for their schools’ science departments.

VALLEY STREAM

Follett Challenge

Valley Stream school district 24 won the elementary school category and $30,000 in books and educational materials in the 2019 Follett Challenge, which asked participants to describe how their school program positively affects students and prepares them for the 21st century.

Valley Stream 24 was selected for its entry titled “Break Into the Library,” in which students collaborated to find clues to open locked boxes. The district is eligible for a $60,000 grand prize in Follett products and services, with the winner to be named April 24.

The contest is coordinated by Follett Corp., an Illinois-based education solutions company.

COUNTYWIDE

Legislative Art Exhibit

Fifty-six Nassau County students were among about 200 statewide selected for the 2019 Legislative Student Art Exhibit, coordinated by the New York State Art Teachers Association in partnership with New York State United Teachers.

Nassau County’s honorees and their school districts were: Ciara DaSilva and Ashley Resende, East Meadow; Kylie Curtis, Grace Delvalle, Sabrina Haltigan, Luna Monge, Gabe Padiernos and Samantha Weinrib, East Rockaway; Jude Anglade, Pheamanda Chen, William Ferro, Logan Fratti, Julia Grossman, Asal Hamidi, Mattea Hananel, Joseph Ilyaich, Melanie Katan, Allysa Kleyman, Gianna McCormack, Nicole Moheshvili, Zoe Ng, Frank Osso, Matthew Rubinoff, Dalia Toker, Lia Vaknine and Samantha Welch, Hewlett-Woodmere; Jillian Lerner and Carmen Sabedra, Long Beach; Olivia Cristadoro, Michael Ippolito, Kyra Maddock and Madison Mustafa, Massapequa; Brandon Block, Jordan Krainin, Nicholas Parziale, Jeannie Ren, Maddie Reynolds and Hannah Siskin, Port Washington; Tyler Bassett, Alysse Fazal, Raquel Henao, Emily Nothdurft, Roxanne Padilla and Nyla Wong, Valley Stream Central; Theona Alcala, Kayla Asturizaga, Olivia Canino, Jaskareet Kaur, Naomi Miller, Mariana Munguia-Barahona, Nora Rivera and Emily Somarriba, Valley Stream 13; and Reyana Persaud, Massimo Rodriguez, Sophia Stout and Jia Ru Yang, Valley Stream 24.

Their artwork was displayed in Albany from Feb. 25 through March 7.

ISLANDWIDE

‘Kids Safe Online’

Five Long Island students are among 12 winners statewide in this year’s New York State “Kids Safe Online” Poster Contest, coordinated by the New York State Office of Information Technology Services.

Their artwork advances to the national competition and will be featured in the 2020 New York State “Kids Safe Online” Calendar.

Winners and their schools are: Wilber Cordova, Evergreen Charter School, Hempstead; Aaron Gonzales, Hampton Street Elementary School, Mineola; Danielle Henneborn, Walt Whitman High School, Huntington Station; Helee Shukla, New Hyde Park Memorial High School; and Dylan Vecchiarello, Cherokee Street Elementary School, Ronkonkoma.

The contest, which received more than 500 entries from 85 schools, challenged students to create posters that encourage their peers to use the internet safely.