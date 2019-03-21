Island Trees team wins LI Science Bowl

Island Trees High School students took the top spot in this year’s Long Island Regional High School Science Bowl.

The team of Joshua Kim, Sheryl Lin, Marcus Llorente, David Wendt and Thomas Zamroz placed first against 19 other teams in the annual competition, held at Brookhaven National Laboratory.

They will receive an all-expenses-paid trip to the national finals in Washington, D.C., scheduled for April 25-29.

“We practiced often and challenged each other to help make our team as strong as possible,” said Wendt, who was the group’s captain.

The second-place team was from The Wheatley School in Old Westbury, third place went to the Commack High School team, and fourth place to the team from Walt Whitman High School in Huntington Station.

The science bowl is a “Jeopardy!”-style competition with a four-division, round-robin format, featuring topics that range from biology to chemistry to physics.

The top 16 teams at the national level will win $1,000 for their schools’ science departments.

BAYPORT

Family Wellness Night

The Bayport-Blue Point school district educated dozens of families on such topics as stress management and mindfulness during the district’s first-ever Family Wellness Night.

The event last month was presented by district resident Gina Witt, an osteopathic physician and pediatrician who showed the participants some breathing and meditation techniques and provided a list of resources and web applications to help further their practices. She also asked them to write down one thing daily for which they are grateful, place it in a jar, and open the jar at year’s end.

“As a school district, we work to embrace these notions in our curriculum and equip our students — even as young as kindergarten — with the tools to implement them as needed,” Superintendent Timothy Hearney said. “Mindfulness is a concept that is sweeping the nation and is a philosophy that carries tremendous benefits for individuals of any age.”

COUNTYWIDE

Legislative Art Exhibit

Twenty-nine Suffolk County students were among about 200 statewide selected for the 2019 Legislative Student Art Exhibit, coordinated by the New York State Art Teachers Association in partnership with New York State United Teachers.

Suffolk County’s honorees and their school districts were: Caterina Fiore, Lily Hagan, Catherine Hernandez, Christian Lister, Ava McKeown and Sebastian Portillo, Babylon; Melanie Castillo and Emeli Cruz, Brentwood; Vincenza Grippe, Deer Park; Jenna Bosco and Leah Neville, East Islip; Julia Corbisiero and Riley Hillen, Kings Park; Madison Blaha, Nicholas Galfano, Sofie Stavropoulos and Kate Walter, Miller Place; Julia Howard, Malia Kaiser, Emily Kovacs, Jillian Maffei, Beck Mamus, Grady O’Neill, Jocelyn Rizack and Shannon Wines, Northport-East Northport; and Tyler Busching, Katie Callaghan, Abigail Narra and Keirsten Nizen, West Islip.

Their artwork was displayed in Albany from Feb. 25 through March 7.

ISLANDWIDE

“Kids Safe Online”

Five Long Island students are among 12 winners statewide in this year’s New York State “Kids Safe Online” Poster Contest, coordinated by the New York State Office of Information Technology Services.

Their artwork advances to the national competition and will be featured in the 2020 New York State “Kids Safe Online” Calendar.

Winners and their schools are: Wilber Cordova, Evergreen Charter School, Hempstead; Aaron Gonzales, Hampton Street Elementary School, Mineola; Danielle Henneborn, Walt Whitman High School, Huntington Station; Helee Shukla, New Hyde Park Memorial High School; and Dylan Vecchiarello, Cherokee Street Elementary School, Ronkonkoma.

The contest, which received more than 500 entries from 85 schools, challenged students to create posters that encourage their peers to use the internet safely.