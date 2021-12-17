Nassau and Suffolk police were on heightened alert Friday following a nationwide social media and TikTok threat that authorities called not credible.

Police on Long Island and across the country were responding to the threat with officers visiting schools as an extra precaution.

Police said no threats or incidents were reported at schools Friday morning.

Nassau County police said they would be visiting each of the 450 school buildings in the county and its 56 school districts.

Police were stationed outside schools like Silas Wood Sixth Grade Center in Huntington Station and making patrols Friday morning while parents and buses dropped off students.

"The Suffolk County Police Department is monitoring social media threats that have been shared on Tik Tok. The threat is not specific to Suffolk County and at this time, the threat does not appear to be credible," Suffolk police said in a statement.

"Suffolk County Police Officers will be on heightened awareness due to these posts and we are urging everyone to report suspicious activity by calling 911."

Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder said authorities were unsure where the threats originated and said it was nearly impossible to contact social media companies to have threats removed online.

Police were urging parents and students not to share the online threats, which often contain stock photos of weapons, that are aimed at disrupting schools and spreading disinformation.

Check back for more on this developing story.