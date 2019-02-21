Three LI ensembles selected for national festival

Three Long Island school music ensembles are among 66 nationwide selected to perform next month at a prestigious national festival.

Glen Cove High School's Select Chorale and Herricks High School's cello quartet and clarinet trio will be among those featured at Music for All's 2019 National Festival in Indianapolis on March 14-16. Music for All is a nonprofit dedicated to expanding the role of music and the arts in education.

Glen Cove's Select Chorale is one of 12 ensembles chosen for the festival's National Choir Festival. Herrick's quartet and trio are among 10 ensembles selected for the festival's Chamber Music National Festival.

To be considered, the schools submitted audio recordings that displayed their technical proficiency, musical expression and artistry.

"These incredible young musicians are representative of Herricks in so many ways," Herricks orchestra teacher Catherine Fish said. "They are bright, hardworking and dedicated students who are self-motivated. Coaching them in chamber music is a pleasure because they come to sessions prepared and ready to perfect the smallest details."

Herricks' cello quartet is comprised of students Dara Bao, Justin Koe, Kyle Pinzon and Justin Yang. Members of the clarinet trio are Julia Feldman, Grace Kang and Ju Young Yi.

BALDWIN/UNIONDALE

Schools of Character

Meadow Elementary School in Baldwin and Smith Street Elementary School in Uniondale are among 87 schools nationwide named State Schools of Character by the nonprofit Character.org.

The designation is given to schools that demonstrate a "dedicated focus on character development, which has a positive effect on academic achievement, student behavior and school climate," the nonprofit said.

In addition to being a State School of Character, Smith Street Elementary is being recertified as a National School of Character after receiving that designation in 2014.

"These schools' representatives, including educators, parents and students, are working together to create stronger communities focused on character," Character.org's President and CEO Doug Karr said.

COUNTYWIDE

"Souper Bowls"

Many local schools, in an annual effort that takes its name from the Super Bowl, worked to help the needy by donating cans of soup and other nonperishable items as part of "Souper Bowl" food collections.

In Massapequa, Alfred G. Berner Middle School's Chiefs Challenge Club asked students and staff to place food items into the box of the team they believed would win the game — the Los Angeles Rams or the New England Patriots. The collection eventually filled 19 boxes. Donations went to the YES Community Counseling Center in Massapequa.

Students at Chestnut Street and Cornwell Avenue elementary schools in West Hempstead put cans of soup into the box of the team for which they were rooting, totaling 105 cans. Donations went to the Mary Brennan INN in Hempstead.

In Plainedge, the high school's English Honor Society sponsored a drive that collected more than 900 food items for Island Harvest.

ISLANDWIDE

Bright Lights

Twenty-three Long Island educators are recipients of Bright Light Awards from Suffolk ASSET — the Association of Suffolk Supervisors for Educational Technologies — for their efforts to integrate technology into the classroom.

Winners and their school districts are: Sheila Mauriello, Cold Spring Harbor; Katina Tucci, Comsewogue; Colleen Garofola, Copiague; Ashley DeAcetis, Deer Park; Colette Hardy, East Williston; Nicole Correia, Elwood; Frank Hufnagel, Hauppauge; Kristin Fortunato, Huntington; Sam Kruse, Kings Park; Jeannette Walsh, Lindenhurst; Kristen Cogan, Northport-East Northport; Maria Kim and Janet Link, Oyster Bay-East Norwich; Michelle Sullivan and Alison McKeough, Patchogue-Medford; Kryn Olson, Sag Harbor; Lisa Hartman, Sayville; Jennifer O'Dougherty and Janine D'Elia, South Huntington; William Hallman, Springs; Sean Dowling, Three Village; Greg Hartranft, West Babylon; and Nick Kochis, Westhampton Beach.