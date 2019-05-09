Northport, Wheatley teams are mock trial champs

Teams from Northport High School and The Wheatley School in Old Westbury are this year's mock trial champions for Suffolk and Nassau counties, respectively.

Northport's team placed first last month in Suffolk County's regional championships at the Suffolk County District Courthouse in Central Islip, defeating a team from Bay Shore High School.

Wheatley's team placed first last month in Nassau County's regional championships at the state Supreme Court in Mineola, defeating a team from Locust Valley High School in the final round.

The two county champions advance to the state championships in Albany on May 19-21.

"It was a very emotional win," Northport senior Emma Canfora said. "Our hours and hours of hard work paid off."

Participating teams acted as the defense or prosecution to demonstrate their knowledge of law and courtroom procedures in a trial case that involved issues important to young people. Judging was handled by local attorneys and judges, with scoring based on criteria including preparation, performance and professionalism.

The Suffolk and Nassau and county bar associations coordinated the tournaments for Suffolk and Nassau counties, respectively. The state tournament is sponsored by the New York State Bar Association.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

COMMACK

WAC Science Fair

Kathy Cao and Delina Levine of Commack High School had first-place projects in this year's WAC Lighting Foundation Invitational Science Fair presented by the Research Association, a nonprofit consortium of lead research teachers from 13 local participating schools.

Commack was the only school with a first-place winner in Suffolk County.

Cao, a senior, placed first in the Earth and environmental sciences category for her project titled "The Development of a Machine Learning Model to Predict Tropical Cyclone Genesis from Mesoscale Convective Systems." Levine, a senior, placed first in the physics and astronomy category for her project titled "Analyzing a ferromagnetic-paramagnetic phase transition using machine learning."

The event was held last month at The Wheatley School in Old Westbury.

SAYVILLE

Get Moving NY

Lincoln Avenue Elementary School has been named first-place winner of the fifth annual "Get Moving NY" Video Contest held by the New York State Association for Health, Physical Education, Recreation and Dance's Suffolk Zone.

This is fourth consecutive year the school, which is in the Sayville district, has placed first in the contest, school officials said.

This year's contest asked health and physical education teachers to create a five-minute video showing how their students answer the following question: "What do you do to 'get moving'?" For winning, the school received $1,000 to put toward its physical education program.

Second and third places went to Cordello Avenue Elementary School in Central Islip and the Bay Shore school district, respectively. Cordello Avenue received $750, while Bay Shore received $500.

ISLANDWIDE

Spark! Challenge

A team from John F. Kennedy High School in Bellmore placed first and won $4,000 in a poster contest that was part of Northwell Health's fifth annual Spark! Challenge.

More than 1,000 students from 47 school districts participated in the program, in which students visit Northwell Health facilities to learn about health-care careers and vie in poster and oral competitions based on what they observed.

Second place went to a team from MacArthur High School in Levittown and third place to a team from Valley Stream Central High School.

Other winners included teams from Baldwin High School and Division Avenue High School in Levittown, which won the Facebook Favorite Poster and Poster Rookie Award, respectively.

In addition, teams from Amityville, Baldwin, Glen Cove and Patchogue-Medford high schools, as well as Holy Trinity Diocesan High School in Hicksville, won Presentation Awards.