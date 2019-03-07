The Stony Brook School wins LI Ethics Bowl

A team from The Stony Brook School has taken the top spot in the Long Island High School Ethics Bowl for the second consecutive year.

The 10th annual competition, which drew 26 teams from 14 local high schools to Hofstra University, is a collaborative event in which students analyze timely moral dilemmas and defend the position they believe is right. They are judged on the quality of their contributions to a civil discussion.

The Stony Brook School's seven-member team advances to the National High School Ethics Bowl, which is held each year at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. It is scheduled April 5-7.

“I am proud of their philosophical depth and rhetorical skills, but I am more impressed by their intellectual humility, their love of justice, and their charity toward their opponents,” said Sean Riley, Stony Brook’s co-coach.

Second place went to a Bethpage High School team. Third place was a tie between teams from Syosset High School and Bethpage High School. A Farmingdale High School team received the Robert Ladenson Spirit of the Ethics Bowl Award for their respectful dialogue and sportsmanship, while a Jericho High School team received the Honorary Award for Commentary and a Roslyn High School team received the Honorary Award for Response to Questions.

The regional bowl was sponsored by the Squire Family Foundation in East Northport.

SYOSSET/GREAT NECK

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Science Olympiads

A Syosset High School team placed first among 41 high school teams in the 2019 Nassau East Regional Science Olympiad, and a Great Neck South High School team took the top spot among 39 teams in the 2019 Nassau West Regional Science Olympiad.

Both advance to the state tournament in Syracuse on March 15-16.

The Nassau East and West regionals were held last month at Division Avenue High School in Levittown and Kellenberg Memorial High School in Uniondale, respectively. The competitions challenged teams of up to 15 students to vie in written and hands-on events with topics ranging from fossils to herpetology to thermodynamics.

Other teams from the regionals that qualified for the state tournament are from Chaminade, Division Avenue, Hicksville, Island Trees, Jericho, John F. Kennedy, Kellenberg, Roslyn and Paul D. Schreiber high schools.

COUNTYWIDE

Valentine’s Day

Many local schools hosted community service activities in February in recognition of Valentine’s Day to spread love to those in need.

In Lynbrook, Marion Street Elementary School students decorated paper bags that held donated travel-sized toiletries for homeless individuals as part of a Valentines Winter Picnic-on-the-Street event, coordinated by the Manhattan-based service organization Yes!Solutions.

Students at New Hyde Park Road Elementary School made 200 lunches for distribution through the Mary Brennan INN in Hempstead. Sixth-graders assembled sandwiches, while fifth-graders packed them into bags with fruit, water and granola bars.

In Floral Park, students at John Lewis Childs Elementary School crafted cards with heartfelt messages for veterans as part of Nassau County’s Valentines for Veterans program.

ISLANDWIDE

New York Recycles

Four Long Island students were winners for their recycling-themed artwork in the 16th annual New York Recycles Poster Contest sponsored by the state Department of Environmental Conservation and New York Recycles Steering Committee.

First place went to Ilana Sacolick of Hebrew Academy of Five Towns & Rockaway High School, or HAFTR. Second place went to Molly Feder of HAFTR High School and Luna Pankratz of Oquenock Elementary School in West Islip, and third place went to Nechama Hillel of HAFTR High School.

The winners’ artwork is being featured in the 2019 New York Recycles calendar. They were honored at the New York State Association for Reduction, Reuse and Recycling’s annual recycling conference in upstate Cooperstown.