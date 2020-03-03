TODAY'S PAPER
Schumer: New York State will get $33M in federal funding to fight coronavirus

A trader passes a hand sanitizing station on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday. Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell noted that the coronavirus "poses evolving risks to economic activity." Credit: AP/Richard Drew

New York is expected to receive millions of dollars to help battle the coronavirus outbreak under a $7.5 billion emergency funding bill being finalized in Congress, Sen. Chuck Schumer said Tuesday night.

The legislation includes $950 million for state and local health services, including for testing, infection control and surveillance for the virus known as COVID-19. Schumer said New York will get at least $33 million immediately from that funding pool.

About $350 million of the $950 million is being set aside for “hot spots,” where the virus has extensive activity, the senator said.

“New York and Long Island will do well,” Schumer said. “We will have more cases than other places, unfortunately.”

Two confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been identified in New York since Sunday, and officials warned people to be ready for more. More than 90,000 people around the globe have fallen ill from the virus, and more than 3,000 people have died, according to the World Health Organization.

In the United States, the virus has been responsible for six deaths in Washington state.

Schumer said the funding bill designates $100 million for community health centers in underserved and rural areas, and $500 million for masks, protective equipment and other medical supplies for sites such as hospitals and nursing homes.

Negotiations on the bill are continuing, and could be voted on in the House as early as Wednesday. But while funding for vaccines is still being debated, Schumer said he is sure that plans to direct money to state and local governments will remain.

The money will come through the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

“We fought hard for a separate pot of funding for the state and local response,” Schumer said. “These things have been agreed to by everybody.”

Schumer said the bill also adds money to the CDC Infectious Disease Rapid Response Fund, which provides staff and resources to local hot spots.

States and municipalities that already have spent money on coronavirus can apply to be reimbursed for those expenses, he said.

