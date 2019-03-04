TODAY'S PAPER
Schumer plans to resuscitate grade crossing safety legislation

The Highway-Rail Grade Crossing Safety Act, originally proposed in 2015, would provide new grant funding for enhancements to engineering, education and enforcement.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) announced Monday in Garden City that he will reintroduce a bill to fund safety enhancements to Long Island rail grade crossings. The legislation proposal comes nearly a week after an LIRR accident that killed three people in Westbury. (Credit: Howard Schnapp)

By Alfonso A. Castillo
Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said he plans to reintroduce federal legislation to fund safety improvements at Long Island Rail Road grade crossings that could prevent accidents like the one that killed three people in Westbury last week.

At a news conference at Garden City grade crossings Monday, Schumer outlined his plan to resuscitate the Highway-Rail Grade Crossing Safety Act, which would provide new grant funding for what Schumer and safety experts have called the “three E’s” of grade crossing safety solutions: engineering, education and enforcement.

Schumer and Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) originally proposed the bill in February 2015, shortly after a Metro-North train struck a sport utility vehicle on the tracks in upstate Valhalla, killing its driver and five train passengers. Schumer said the bill died in the Senate because the Republican-controlled House of Representativesmade it clear it would not support it. 

Unlike then, Schumer said he believes “it can pass relatively easily” in the Democratic-controlled House, packaged in a larger federal transportation bill expected to be proposed later this year.

Concern over railroad grade crossing safety has increased since last Tuesday’s accident at the School Street crossings in Westbury, where police said a sport utility vehicle, fleeing the scene of a minor auto accident, drove around downed gates and into the path of two oncoming trains. The vehicle’s three occupants died, and eight people on board the train were injured.

The LIRR and the state plan to eliminate that crossing and six others, as part of its effort to construct a third track on the railroad’s Main Line. They have no plans, however, to close any more of the LIRR’s nearly 300 crossings—an expensive and complex undertaking that can involve building a bridge over a roadway, or sinking a road under tracks.

But Schumer said “98 percent of these crossings don’t need that,” and instead would benefit from simpler upgrades like improved lighting or road widening.

“Engineering can save lives,” said Schumer, who was joined by public officials, including the police commissioners of Nassau and Suffolk.

