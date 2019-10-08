The sale of all flavored e-cigarettes, linked to 18 deaths and more than 1,000 cases of breathing ailments and lung illnesses across the country, would be banned nationwide under a new plan rolled out Tuesday by Sen. Chuck Schumer.

The two-pronged approach, unveiled by Schumer (D-N.Y.) during a news conference at Great Neck South High School, calls for passage of the Stopping Appealing Flavors in E-Cigarettes for Kids Act, which would prohibit the sale of "kid friendly" flavored vaping products with the exception of menthol.

Schumer on Tuesday also called on federal health agencies, including the Department of Health and Human Services, Federal Drug Administration, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Office of the Surgeon General to launch a coordinated national awareness campaign focused on alerting young people to dangers of vaping.

"We are here to curb a health crisis that has become an epidemic in New York, on Long Island and throughout the country," Schumer, the Democratic minority leader, said as he was surrounded by high school students, teachers and administrators. "This is all about vaping. And vaping has become a real crisis."

The bipartisan SAFE Kids Act, co-sponsored by Schumer and introduced in March by Sens. Dick Durbin, a Democrat from Illinois, and Lisa Murkowski, an Alaska Republican, would target flavored vaping pods that lawmakers contend target children. Schumer held up images of three e-cigarette flavors including candy cane, vanilla milk and cookies, and drip and whip. President Donald Trump has expressed support for federal legislation to prevent the sale of flavored vaping liquids.

The legislation contains a provision that would allow for the reintroduction of certain flavors into the marketplace if companies can prove that their products do not increase the rates of youth tobacco and nicotine use; help adults stop smoking traditional cigarettes and are not dangerous to users.

The legislation comes as a New York Appellate Court last week granted a request by the e-cigarette industry to put a hold on the state's ban on the sale of flavored e-cigarettes and nicotine e-liquids. The court's order prevents the statewide ban from taking effect until a lower court reviews the request for a temporary injunction. The parties are back in court Oct. 18.

As of Oct. 1, public health officials are investigating 1,080 cases of breathing ailments and lung illnesses that are believed to be related to e-cigarettes, including more than 100 in New York State and nearly two dozen on Long Island, according to the CDC.

Many of the victims are minors, officials said. Nearly 40 percent of high school seniors and 27 percent of high school students overall in New York vape, according to the state Health Department.

The movement to ban flavored e-cigarettes has gained momentum on Long Island in recent months. Nassau and Suffolk County, along with the Town of Hempstead, have proposed similar legislation, while other municipalities are considering local bans, officials said.