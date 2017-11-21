Sen. Chuck Schumer is calling for safety improvements at a Garden City railroad grade crossing where trains go by with no protections for drivers or pedestrians.

Schumer (D-N.Y.) on Tuesday visited the site of the crossing at Washington Avenue and St. James Street, where there are no flashing red lights or safety gates to warn and protect the community from passing trains. In addition, traffic lights near the crossing are often green, even as a train is passing — as photographed by one motorist.

“This photo should be a red flashing light for the MTA to realize this isn’t a safe intersection,” said Schumer, who called on the Metropolitan Transportation Authority to consult with the surrounding Garden City community on a solution.

MTA officials said Monday that the stretch of track was only used once a year by the now-defunct Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus to transport equipment and performers to the Nassau Coliseum, as well as by LIRR maintenance vehicles. No additional train activity is expected, they said.

MTA officials added that trains only pass through the crossing at 5 mph and that crew members step off the train to safely direct traffic.