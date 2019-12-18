A jury on Wednesday convicted a Holbrook man of aggravated vehicular homicide for driving into a group of Boy Scouts hiking on the side of a road in Manorville, killing a 12-year-old.

A jury of seven men and five women announced the guilty verdict just after 2:22 p.m. of all nine charges against Thomas Murphy, 60, for his role in the horrific Sept. 30, 2018, crash on David Terry Road. Prosecutors said Murphy was drunk at the time of the crash.

Murphy was charged with two counts of aggravated vehicular homicide; second-degree manslaughter; second-degree assault; two counts of second-degree vehicular assault; two counts of counts of third-degree assault and reckless driving.

He faces a maximum sentence of 8 1/3 to 25 years in prison.

On Wednesday, the jury asked Judge Fernando Camacho for a read back of testimony from two men who played golf with Murphy on the day of the crash, which killed Andrew McMorris and injured Thomas Lane, his older brother Dennis Lane and Kaden Lynch.

The jury also reheard testimony from the pediatric surgeon who treated some of the Scouts, the arresting officer and an expert witness for the defense who testified that a blood test showing Murphy was legally intoxicated was likely contaminated.

Alisa McMorris, Andrew's mother, said while the contentious trial has "shattered" her family she remains confident the jury will convict Murphy of all charges.

"I find myself with a renewed sense of prayer to trust our judicial system," McMorris told reporters. "That justice will be served."

John McMorris, Andrew's father and an assistant Scout master on the hike, said the crash was completely preventable.

"That man did not have to get into the car drunk," he said. "He had two chances not to drive drunk but yet he made that decision. A 60-year-old man made the conscious decision to drive a vehicle drunk and crashed into four of my Scouts including my son. I had to watch my son die. That could have been prevented. Andrew should be alive today."

Prosecutors contend Murphy spent the morning of the crash drinking vodka with three friends — Christopher DiMaria, Raymond O'Brien and Steven Meola — at the Swan Lake Golf Course in Manorville. DiMaria brought an opened bottle of Svetka vodka in his golf bag that he shared with Murphy and O'Brien. Meola does not drink alcohol, he testified.

The golfing group provided conflicting accounts of how much vodka was in the bottle — between one-third and one-quarter the way filled — although prosecutors contend the amount was significantly more. Murphy later purchased three more mini vodka bottles on the 16th hole for himself, DiMaria and O'Brien.

Meola testified that he twice told Murphy he was too intoxicated to drive and offered to drive the defendant's white Mercedes SUV. But prosecutors said Murphy disregarded the offer and told Meola he was capable of driving.

Roughly a mile from the golf course, Murphy's SUV veered to the right, crossed a white fog line and crashed into a group of Scouts from Troop 161.

Murphy refused to take a Breathalyzer test at the crash scene and prosecutors obtained a warrant from a judge to draw his blood four hours after the crash. The blood test showed Murphy had a 0.13 BAC — over the legal limit of 0.08%.

“Mr. Murphy’s conduct turned a dream day for these boys and their fathers into a nightmare,” Assistant District Attorney Brendan Ahern, chief of the Vehicular Crimes Bureau, told the jury during his closing argument Monday.

Steven Politi, Murphy’s defense attorney, contends client was not legally intoxicated at the time of the crash.

He called a pair of defense expert witnesses during the five-week trial who argued the blood sample was improperly drawn, stored and analyzed by a toxicologist from the County Medical Examiner's Office, potentially causing an elevated BAC level.

In his closing argument, Politi said witnesses to the crash had offered differing accounts of where the children were located on the road, how Murphy’s SUV drifted from the lane of travel and the driver's behavior in the moments after the collision.

"The evidence was conflicting, inaccurate and misleading," Politi said Monday.

The defense attorney contends the Scouts were poorly supervised by adults on the hike — at least one boy testified to wearing earbuds and listening to music, a violation of Boy Scout regulations.

Politi has argued that the boys wandered onto the roadway, potentially as they crossed a parked Jeep and near an area of the roadway that was lacking a white fog line, where they were struck by Murphy's SUV.

But multiple prosecution witnesses, including Murphy's golfing buddies, assistant scout leaders and the boys on the hike all testified that the Scouts were walking safely on the shoulder of the roadway in brightly lit colors. Ahern said the boys were not walking near the spot on the road lacking a fog line.

Law enforcement officials testified that shortly after the crash, Murphy smelled of liquor, appeared unsteady on his feet with glassy eyes and slurred speech.

Suffolk Police Officer Daniel Brecht, the arresting officer, testified that Murphy was unable to complete a "walk-and-turn" test at the crash scene because he twice began walking before he could complete his instructions, eventually losing his balance on both attempts.

But Politi countered that Murphy displayed only two of six so-called clues that he was intoxicated during a field sobriety test at the crash scene and only three indicators when the test was repeated at a police precinct. A driver is presumed to be intoxicated if four or more clues are indicated, Politi said.