Gene Wolff is one man whose wife is OK with him having a second love — and with him making room for it in their life.
His two sons and daughter have even accepted it.
Wolff is convinced it is his unwavering support for this love — the New York Knicks — that they have come to admire.
“My daughter once said, ‘It’s his whole life,’ ” said Wolff, who hasn’t missed a game in 40 years and has dedicated an entire room in his Huntington home to Knicks memorabilia.
This level of devotion is what makes Wolff a Knicks “super fan” — by definition someone with an extreme or obsessive admiration for a person or thing.
All around Long Island, there are many more like him.
Karen Axel-Knispel is sweet on all things M&M’s.
“They bring joy,” Axel-Knispel, of Plainview, said of the colorful candies, adding that they’re a harmless obsession in comparison to so many other things.
He’s just a teenager, but Ruben Fournier Jr., 13, is already a sole man, a result of his sentimental soft spot for sneakers.
“He has a sneaker graveyard on display,” said his mother, Trish Failla.
Bernie McMahon meanwhile, has established his home as “The Scrabby Nook” in honor of the beloved board game.
He built a Scrabble board in the backyard of his home and regularly hosts fellow aficionados for casual tournament-style play.
“Very rarely a month will go by where I don’t have something going on at The Scrabby Nook,” he said.
