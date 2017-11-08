This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
Long Island

No verdict in Seabrook case as jury ends first days of deliberations

Former union chief is charged with bribery and conspiracy.

By John Riley  john.riley@newsday.com
Jurors in the corruption trial of former New York City jail-union head Norman Seabrook completed their first day of deliberations in Manhattan federal court without a verdict on Wednesday.

After instructions from U.S. District Judge Andrew Carter, the panel deliberated from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m., with three notes asking for a written copy of the instructions and various bits of evidence from the two-week trial.

Seabrook, 57, once the head of the Correction Officers’ Benevolent Association, is charged with taking a $60,000 bribe to invest union pension and reserve funds with Platinum Partners, a hedge fund founded by co-defendant Murray Huberfeld.

One request from the jury: Transcripts of the testimony and cross examination of Jona Rechnitz, the government informant who testified pursuant to a plea agreement that he delivered the $60,000 bribe in a Ferragamo bag.

Deliberations are scheduled to resume on Thursday.

John Riley covers courts in New York City for Newsday.

