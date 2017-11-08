Jurors in the corruption trial of former New York City jail-union head Norman Seabrook completed their first day of deliberations in Manhattan federal court without a verdict on Wednesday.

After instructions from U.S. District Judge Andrew Carter, the panel deliberated from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m., with three notes asking for a written copy of the instructions and various bits of evidence from the two-week trial.

Seabrook, 57, once the head of the Correction Officers’ Benevolent Association, is charged with taking a $60,000 bribe to invest union pension and reserve funds with Platinum Partners, a hedge fund founded by co-defendant Murray Huberfeld.

One request from the jury: Transcripts of the testimony and cross examination of Jona Rechnitz, the government informant who testified pursuant to a plea agreement that he delivered the $60,000 bribe in a Ferragamo bag.

Deliberations are scheduled to resume on Thursday.