NYPD sergeant pleads not guilty in Seaford shooting

An NYPD sergeant and a man who allegedly tried to attack him with a bat during a Seaford confrontation in which authorities said the police official opened fire are both facing criminal charges, court records show.

Sgt. Justin Ellis pleaded not guilty to a felony assault charge Wednesday during a virtual arraignment in Nassau County Court, according to his lawyer.

Nassau police previously said Ellis opened fire while off duty on Oct. 25, 2019, shooting a man with a bat who confronted Ellis outside his Stirrup Path home.

Records show last week a grand jury indicted both Ellis and the other man, who is identified in court records as Patrick Catania.

Catania faces charges of attempted assault, criminal possession of a weapon, menacing and criminal trespass, according to the indictment. He is due to be arraigned later Wednesday.

Ellis’ attorney, Andrew Quinn, said in an interview after his client’s arraignment that the shooting was justified.

"We believe that his use of his weapon was justified given the circumstances," the White Plains lawyer added.

A judge released Ellis on his own recognizance after the arraignment and he has another court date in January, according to prosecutors.

Last year a lawyer who represented Catania disputed the account Nassau police gave of the encounter, claiming his client wasn’t wielding a bat but was with the sergeant’s wife when the sergeant began pursuing the man.

Ellis was angered by a relationship between Catania and his wife, which Catania’s lawyer described as "platonic." Ellis had threatened Catania in the past, the attorney also claimed.

An NYPD spokeswoman said Wednesday that Ellis is suspended without pay.

Check back later for updates on this developing story.