Three State Senate committees will hold joint hearings in Nassau County on housing discrimination next month in the wake of Newsday’s investigation of real estate practices and fair housing that found widespread evidence of unequal treatment of potential minority home buyers.

“There is no place in New York for discrimination and predatory practices,” said Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins (D-Yonkers) in a news release. “The Newsday investigation uncovered a disturbing and unacceptable situation that is denying New Yorkers fair housing opportunities.”

The hearings will begin at 10 a.m. on Dec. 12 at the Theodore Roosevelt Executive and Legislative Building in Mineola.

The senate Standing Committee on Housing, the Consumer Protections Committee and the Government Operations Committee will hold the public hearings.

A witness list has not yet been prepared, a senate majority spokesman said.

"Discrimination has no place in our communities," said Sen. Kevin Thomas (D-Levittown), chair of the Consumer Protections Committee. "We cannot and will not accept unequal treatment of home buyers anywhere in New York State, especially on Long Island."

Newsday’s three-year investigation made use of undercover paired testers to record interactions with Long Island real estate agents. Twenty-five testers, black, white, Asian and Hispanic, met with agents and made similar housing requests.

The investigation found evidence of disparate treatment 49 percent of the time against African American testers, 39 percent of the time against Hispanic testers and 19 percent of the time against Asian testers. Results from 86 paired tests showed evidence that Long Island’s dominant residential brokering firms frequently directed white customers toward areas with the highest white representations and minority buyers to more integrated neighborhoods.

"The Newsday investigation revealed a horrifying pattern of pervasive and discriminatory real estate practices," said Sen. James Gaughran (D-Northport). "This is clearly a failure by the real estate industry and government on all levels … I am committed to working with my partners in government to ensure they begin serious enforcement of the protections the law has put into place so that we may root out these horrors once and for all."

On Tuesday, New York State Attorney General Letitia James announced that she will investigate evidence of unequal treatment of minority prospective home buyers by real estate agents. Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone on Tuesday also announced a four-point plan to attack housing discrimination, and Rep. Kathleen Rice (D-Garden City) and Thomas Suozzi (D-Glen Cove) sent a joint letter to U.S. Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson calling for his agency to investigate Newsday's findings.

"Over the coming weeks, stakeholders will be able to request to testify and provide information, and Committee staff will be reaching out to appropriate organizations to ask that they participate at this hearing,” said Senate Majority spokesman Mike Murphy. “It is our hope that all parties will be willing to work together to address this disturbing situation and determine how best to combat discrimination."

Check back for updates on this developing story.