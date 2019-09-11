Wednesday marks 18 years since terrorists crashed hijacked commercial jets into the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and a field in Pennsylvania — killing close to 3,000 and sickening nearly 10,000.

Commemoration ceremonies in New York City and Long Island are planned throughout the day to memorialize the dead and honor the first responders who rushed to Ground Zero on Sept. 11, 2001, but found few survivors.

The attacks were carried out by 19 hijackers affiliated with the Islamic terrorist group al-Qaida, led by the Saudi-born Osama bin Laden.

Among the approximately 2,700 people who died in the World Trade Center attacks, 455 victims were Long Island residents. Those figures don’t include first responders and others whose deaths in the 18 years since have been blamed on exposure at Ground Zero to toxins unleashed after the planes hit and the towers collapsed. About 10,000 people have said they were sickened by the toxins.

The most prominent ceremony Wednesday is at Ground Zero in lower Manhattan, now home to the National September 11 Memorial & Museum. Family members of those killed in the attacks and the 1993 bombing of the World Trade Center, in which six people died, will recite the names of the dead.

Starting at 8:46 a.m., the ceremony will pause for six moments of silence: twice to mark when each plane struck the towers, twice when both towers fell, and two more times to mark when a jet hit the Pentagon and United Airlines Flight 93 crashed into a field in Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

On Long Island, several ceremonies are planned. A 7:30 a.m. event is scheduled for Lido Beach's 9/11 memorial at Town Park Point Lookout, 1300 Lido Blvd. The Town of Islip has scheduled a 5 p.m. event at Veterans Memorial Park at Islip Town Hall, 655 Main St. In Commack, a commemorative service is planned for 6:30 p.m. at Heroes Memorial Track at Commack High School, 1 Scholar Lane.