Long Island

Families, law enforcement officials honor 9/11 victims at ceremony

By Newsday Staff
Thousands of families, residents and law enforcement officials crowded the 9/11 Memorial plaza in lower Manhattan on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, the 18th anniversary of the nation's worst terror attacks.

Flowers and flags left for those who died
Photo Credit: Todd Maisel

Flowers and flags left for those who died on Sept. 11, 2001, on the 18th anniversary of the attacks.

Flowers and flags are left honoring those who
Photo Credit: Todd Maisel

Flowers and flags are left honoring those who died in the 9/11 attacks at the World Trade Center.

Lt. Jason Cintron, with his daughter Miyanna, honor
Photo Credit: Todd Maisel

Lt. Jason Cintron, with his daughter Miyanna, honor his sister, Maria Ramirez, who died on 9/11.

Relatives and friends of those killed on Sept.
Photo Credit: Charles Eckert

Relatives and friends of those killed on Sept. 11, 2001, walk toward the National September 11 Memorial & Museum for a ceremony commemorating the 18th anniversary of the attacks.

A flower at the site of the National
Photo Credit: Todd Maisel

A flower at the site of the National September 11 Memorial Museum, left on the 18th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.

This is the 18th anniversary of the 9-11
Photo Credit: Todd Maisel

The U.S. flag is brought in at the start of the ceremony commemorating the 18th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center in Manhattan.

This is the 18th anniversary of the 9-11
Photo Credit: Todd Maisel

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo and former Mayor Rudy Giuliani attend the ceremony marking the 18th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

This is the 18th anniversary of the 9-11
Photo Credit: Todd Maisel

At the 18th anniversary ceremony honoring those who died in the 9/11 terrorist attacks, Rosemarie Cain remembers her son, George Cain of Ladder 7, who was killed.

This is the 18th anniversary of the 9-11
Photo Credit: Todd Maisel

On the 18th anniversary of the attacks, Sgt. Edwin Morales remembers his cousin Ruben Correra, a firefighter who died on 9/11. He is with Emily Toro, who lost her son, Isaac Thomas Cortes, on Nov. 27, 2007 in the war in Iraq.

This is the 18th anniversary of the 9-11
Photo Credit: Todd Maisel

Sgt Edwin Morales remembers his cousin Ruben Correra, a firefighter who died on 9/11.

This is the 18th anniversary of the 9-11
Photo Credit: Todd Maisel

Family members honor lost ones on the 18th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center that killed thousands.

This is the 18th anniversary of the 9-11
Photo Credit: Todd Maisel

Mourners listen to the names being read at the ceremony marking the 18th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks.

Relatives and friends at the National September 11
Photo Credit: Charles Eckert

Relatives and friends attend a ceremony at the National September 11 Memorial & Museum commemorating the 18th anniversary of the terrorist attacks.

Relatives and friends at the National September 11
Photo Credit: Charles Eckert

Relatives and friends at the National September 11 Memorial & Museum attend the ceremony commemorating the 18th anniversary of the terrorist attacks.

Men on horseback walk near the National September
Photo Credit: Charles Eckert

Men trot on horseback near the National September 11 Memorial & Museum as part of the ceremony commemorating the 18th anniversary of Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.

Relatives and friends at the National September 11
Photo Credit: Charles Eckert

Relatives and friends at the National September 11 Memorial & Museum in Manhattan for a ceremony commemorating the 18th anniversary of the terrorist attacks on Wednesday.

Connie Dray holds a picture of her cousin
Photo Credit: Charles Eckert

Connie Dray holds a picture of her cousin, Mary Lou Hague, of Vienna, W. Va., who worked as a financial analyst on 89th floor of the south tower and died on 9/11.

This is the 18th anniversary of the 9-11
Photo Credit: Todd Maisel

A mourner attends the 18th anniversary ceremony for the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center that killed thousands.

