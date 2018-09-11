Day starts, ends with ceremonies honoring 9/11 victims

From sunrise to sunset, Nassau and Suffolk residents Tuesday will pause to remember the nearly 500 Long Islanders who perished 17 years ago in the Sept. 11, 2001 terror attacks.

Ceremonies honoring the nearly 3,000 people killed in New York, the Pentagon and a field in Pennsylvania will take place across the region as part of the somber annual remembrance.

Services begin at 7:30 a.m. at Town Park Point Lookout at the Town of Hempstead's new waterfront memorial. Nearly 200 victims lived in the town. The monument, completed last year, includes a granite wall etched with the names of all those who died on 9/11, a meditation plaza and a 30-foot steel beam from the World Trade Center’s north tower.

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone will host a memorial service at 8:30 a.m. at the Gardens of Remembrance at the H. Lee Dennison Building in Hauppauge to remember the county's victims. A commemorative bell will be rung in remembrance of each of the 178 county residents who died in the attack.

Members of the East Northport Fire Department will pay tribute to the terror victims during a 9:45 a.m. ceremony at the department's headquarters on Ninth Avenue. The service will include a reading of all of the victims' names, a 21-gun salute by Marine veterans and the release of white doves. The department will also host a candlight vigil at the same location at 8 p.m.

The evening services begin at 6 p.m. with a candlelight remembrance at Jeanne Garant Harborfront Park in Port Jefferson and a memorial service at the Sept. 11 Memorial Garden behind Village Hall in Lynbrook.

Three sunset ceremonies will begin at 6:30 p.m. They will be held at the Sept. 11 monument in Jean W. Cochran Park in Peconic; at the Sept. 11 memorial on Woodland Ave. in Port Jefferson and at Heritage Garden at Mill Pond Park in Glen Cove.

A pair of moonlight memorial services begin at 7 p.m. at the Common Ground at Rotary Park in Sayville and at 9/11 Community Memorial next to the Shoreham Firehouse in Shoreham.

A candlelight ceremony will be held at 8 p.m. at the 9/11 monument in Malverne near the gazebo. The Unitarian Universalist Fellowship at Stony Brook will host a meditative, candlelit labyrinth walk at 8 p.m., at 380 Nicolls Road in East Setauket.

And an interfaith prayer service will be held at 8:30 p.m. at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Plainview at 8:15 p.m.