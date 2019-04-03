Police: Eastbound Long Island Expressway reopens after serious crash
The eastbound Long Island Expressway in Manorville has reopened Wednesday morning after a crash involving at least one serious injury, police said.
The 7:35 a.m. accident involved a vehicle crashing into a tree about a mile west of Exit 71, Suffolk County police said. The eastbound LIE was subsequently closed at Exit 70 and reopened at 10:09 a.m., police said.
Seventh Squad detectives are investigating.
Details were emerging.
