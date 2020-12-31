The Setauket Patriots, backers of President Donald Trump, plan to host a New Year's Eve party Thursday night in the parking lot of Ronkonkoma's Long Island Rail Road station to protest the state's COVID-19 regulations on restaurants and bars, organizers said.

The 10 p.m. event, which will include food, music, a stand-up comedian and, according to organizers, potentially up to 1,000 attendees, was originally planned for the parking lot of Suffolk's H. Lee Dennison Building in Hauppauge. But organizers said Suffolk police learned of the planned event and told them attendees would not able to access to the property.

Jennifer Harrison of Mastic, who lost her restaurant job after the lockdowns, called New York regulations that require restaurants and bars to close at 10 p.m. "absolutely ridiculous," pointing to state data showing those venues are linked to only 1.4% of all reported COVID-19 transmissions. She said the restrictions will lead to more New Year's Eve gatherings in private homes, where transmission rates are significantly higher.

"We will ring in the New Year by saying we will not bow down to tyranny," Harrison said Thursday at a news conference with four other mask-wearing Setauket Patriot members.

It was not immediately clear if Suffolk police planned to shut down the event. Supporters said they expect 200 to 1,000 attendees and will encourage participants to wear masks and practice social distancing guidelines.

"We will be responding to anything that is a violation that we become aware of," Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone said at a news conference Thursday in Hauppauge.

Suffolk police Chief of Department Stuart Cameron said that with infections rates in the county near 13%, "now is not the time to have any mass gatherings."

He added while law enforcement is "not looking to be heavy handed, we want to ensure compliance and keep everyone safe."

The New Year's Eve protest and celebration, organizers said, will also serve as a fundraiser for out-of-work restaurant and bar workers.

"In the spirit of the holidays, for the sake of your neighbor, your friends and your relatives that are hanging on by a thread right now — both financially and emotionally — support what is right for your community," said Dave Lotito, a bar manager who also owns an events services company.

Event organizers cited what they contend is "hypocrisy" with the state's guidelines, which they said made exceptions for Black Lives Matters protests over the summer and will permit attendees at the Buffalo Bill home playoff game in early January.

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo has said the state may allow 6,700 fans to attend the game by using rapid testing for COVID-19 beforehand. The plan would also require fans to wear masks and physically distance inside the stadium and to have contact tracing after the game.

Cuomo's office did not immediately respond to requests for comment about the planned protest.

"This is not about whether you are red or blue or whether you are a Republican or a Democrat," Lotito said. "This is about protesting a governor that we feel is being unfair and this is about creating a fundraiser out of it to help people."