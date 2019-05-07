A former upstate camp counselor and Long Island teacher accused of sexually abusing 10 boys at the camp has pleaded guilty to two felonies.

The Post-Star of Glens Falls reported that Dylan Stolz agreed Monday to serve 4½ years in prison for the abuse of two boys at the Brant Lake Camp in Brant Lake, about 80 miles north of Albany.

Stolz, of Little Neck, Queens, said he was not admitting guilt but took the plea before his scheduled retrial to avoid the possibility of a longer sentence. His sentencing is scheduled for June 21.

A camper came forward last June alleging that Stolz fondled him, and he was arrested in July. Later, other campers, ages 7 to 10, reported allegations dating back to 2015. A mistrial was declared in February after one of the boys recanted.

Stolz was a teacher at the Ogden Elementary School in Valley Stream at the time of his arrest. He was placed on "administrative reassignment pending the outcome of this matter," Hewlett-Woodmere school district Superintendent Ralph Marino said then. The district was not immediately available for comment Tuesday.

The sports-oriented Brant Lake Camp for boys 7 to 15 years old was founded in 1916 and says on its website that it is one of the oldest privately owned camps in the United States.

Stolz had worked there for 33 years before he was fired.

With Newsday staff