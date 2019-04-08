Actress Allison Mack pleads guilty

Former “Smallville” actress Alison Mack pleaded guilty on Monday in federal court in Brooklyn to racketeering and conspiracy for recruiting women into the Albany-based alleged sex cult NXIVM and extorting them to engage in forced labor.

The group’s leader, Keith Raniere, and Seagram’s heiress Clare Bronfman are scheduled to go on trial on April 29. Jury selection is set to begin Monday afternoon before U.S. District Judge Nicholas Garaufis.

“I joined NXIVM at first to find purpose. I was wrong,” said Mack, who cried before beginning her statement. “ … I believed that Keith Raniere’s intentions were to help others … I was wrong.”

Prosecutors allege that NXIVM posed as a self-help group, but was actually a criminal enterprise run by Raniere and a group of insiders including Mack that engaged in visa fraud, sex trafficking, forced labor and other crimes.

Mack, 36, faces up to 40 years in prison for racketeering and conspiracy. She admitted acts involving extortion and forced labor, and said she collected embarrassing and “ruinous” financial information about women she recruited and then threatened to expose it if they disobeyed orders.

“If they did not perform … then they could suffer serious harm,” she said.

Mack did not admit explicitly to sex trafficking, but said she extorted “labor and services” from women in a secret subgroup called DOCS that was supposed to be only for women, but in fact was headed by Raniere. She said women had to “perform services for me.”

Mack said she collected credit card information from women as well as “false accusations” against family and friends and “explicit photos” to hold over their heads.

She also apologized to victims.

“This past year has been one of introspection and self-examination … looking at what I have done for the last 10 years,” Mack said.

Garaufis scheduled her sentencing for Sept. 11.