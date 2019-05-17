The meetings of the secret master-slave society started by NXIVM leader Keith Raniere occurred three times a week. They began with all the women stripping naked. Then they posed for a picture to be sent to him.

“The photo had to be fully frontal naked,” former “first-line slave” and NXIVM leader Lauren Salzman testified Friday at Raniere’s trial in Brooklyn federal court. “Our brands had to show, and we had to look uniform and happy.”

The testimony from Salzman, a cooperating witness who pleaded guilty to racketeering, gave jurors their first inside look at the group Raniere allegedly used to turn his Albany-based self-help group into what prosecutors say was a sex-trafficking enterprise designed to provide partners for him.

Salzman said she met Raniere, 58, through her mother when she was 21, and had a decadelong relationship with him, before being recruited in the secret group — known as DOS. He was the “grandmaster,” she said, but women recruited into the society and forced to give up compromising materials to ensure their loyalty weren’t told who was in charge.

Sometimes, Salzman testified, Raniere attended the group’s meetings. He would sit in a chair. The woman would strip and get on the floor, looking up at him, while he delivered lectures on ideas for the “sorority,” writing a book, recruitment and “a dungeon.”

“He would talk about a number of things,” she testified.

Salzman’s testimony continues Friday afternoon. Earlier Friday, prosecutors introduced evidence on various S&M “sex toys” purchased by one of the women in the secret society, which prosecutors say will be part of their case against Raniere.

The ex-leader faces up to life in prison for racketeering, conspiracy, sex trafficking and other alleged crimes. The trial began last week.