PORTLAND, Maine — Scientists say a species of large, but harmless, shark has been observed gathering over more than three decades in atypically big groups off the northeastern United States, including Long Island.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says researchers from 1980 to 2013 studied these groups, ranging from 30 to 1,400 basking sharks, seen in waters from Nova Scotia to the Island.

The agency says sightings of basking sharks are common, but seeing them in such large groups is not.

The basking shark is the second-largest fish on the planet. It can grow more than 25 feet in length, lives on a plankton diet and is not aggressive or dangerous to humans.

NOAA says the reason why the animals have been congregating in large groups “has not been clearly determined,” but it’s likely related to feeding, socializing or courtship.