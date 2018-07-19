It’s a shark’s world, you’re just swimming in it.

More than a half dozen species of shark call Long Island’s waters home for the summer months and with them comes Jaws-inspired fear about shark attacks. Concern among beachgoers was renewed Wednesday when two children were bitten by sharks or large fish while swimming off Fire Island.

Here’s what you need to know about sharks in our waters.

How common are sharks in this area?

Long Island’s marine ecosystem is vast and diverse. Beach lovers might be more familiar with dolphins, seals, turtles and whales but sharks live and raise their young here, too.

Tobey Curtis, a NOAA shark researcher, said scientists have confirmed great white and sand tiger shark nurseries -- areas where adult sharks raise their young -- along the South Shore beaches. Juvenile sharks spend the summer months feeding on bunker fish schools close to shore before they grow large enough to swim away.

Sandbar, dusky and thresher are other shark species that swim closer to land.

“It’s often juvenile, smaller species near the shore,” Curtis said. “They’re pretty much always nearby but people sometimes don’t see them.”

Curtis said schools of bunker fish, a significant source of food, are a possible indicator that sharks and other large sea creatures are nearby.

Adult sharks also pass through New York waters as they migrate to follow food. In 2016, a great white shark named Mary Lee built a large following on social media as she swam south of the Hamptons. Mary Lee was one of hundreds of sharks tagged and tracked in real time by the nonprofit research organization OCEARCH.

How often do sharks attack?

Shark attacks are rare, and they are not telling of normal shark behavior, Curtis said.

"We know sharks are here and the bites are uncommon — it’s an accidental thing," he said.

According to the International Shark Attack File, a report where researchers at the University of Florida catalog and track shark-human interactions since 1837, only 10 shark bites have been confirmed in New York waters (this number doesn't include the bites from Wednesday. Officials have not yet confirmed whether sharks were responsible). For comparison, Florida has seen 812 and Hawaii recorded 159.

Researchers said the chance of sharks attacking increases with the number of people entering the water in a shark habitat, and more than 90 percent of attacks worldwide since 2000 were not fatal. Most people bitten were swimming in shallow water or using something like a surf or boogie board, researchers said.

Have there been any incidents of shark bites here?

When swimmers do suffer bites, it’s not always easy to find out what was responsible. Bluefish also have a strong set of teeth and are known to occasionally bite humans.

In 2008, a man fishing for sharks 25 nautical miles south of Moriches Inlet was bitten on the arm as he tried to remove the hook from his catch. Officials confirmed it was a shark, but did not know what kind.

In 2001, a lifeguard at Robert Moses State Park was swimming between Fields 2 and 3 when he felt something chomp down on his right foot, leaving behind bloody puncture wounds. Officials never determined what kind of animal bit him, though they denied that it was a shark and referred to the injury as a “fish bite.”

In 1950, Newsday reported that a teenage swimmer at Rockaway Beach emerged from the water with a 4-inch “gaping wound” from a “mystery fish,” sparking rumors of sharks along Long Island’s South Shore beaches. The type of animal in this incident was also unconfirmed.