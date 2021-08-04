Swimming at Jones Beach and Robert Moses state parks was temporarily delayed Wednesday morning, a state parks official said, due to reports of sharks — which have been a recurring problem since around mid-July.

However, swimming was allowed in Long Beach, another popular spot west of Jones Beach, according to a lifeguard representative.

Conditions at another barrier island beach, Davis Park Beach at the Fire Island National Seashore in Patchogue, were still being assessed Wednesday morning after two days of closures because either bait fish or sharks were seen too close to the shore.

George Gorman, the Long Island regional director for the state Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation, who said the two state parks have yet to allow swimming Wednesday morning, is one of several officials who recently detailed the increased patrols — by land, air and sea — that state, county and local police and lifeguards have been undertaking in the past few weeks to search for sharks.