TODAY'S PAPER
Good Afternoon
SEARCH
Good Afternoon
Long Island

Swimming allowed at LI beaches after shark concerns, officials say

Beachgoers enjoy the waves and sand at Jones

Beachgoers enjoy the waves and sand at Jones Beach in Wantagh last month. Credit: Newsday/Steve Pfost

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
Print

Swimming resumed Thursday morning at Jones Beach and Robert Moses state parks, a state parks official said, after concerns sharks were nearby the day before — an increasingly common problem since mid-July.

Robert Moses was closed to swimming Wednesday because a large school of bunker fish drew at least one shark, said George Gorman, Long Island regional director for the state Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation. Jones Beach, meanwhile, reopened around 4 p.m. Wednesday after a drone operator gave the all-clear following an earlier sighting of a possible sand shark.

Davis Park Beach at the Fire Island National Sea Shore in Patchogue, which had been closed to swimmers since Monday after sharks or their prey were spotted, also re-opened Thursday.

Also opening as scheduled Thursday were the beaches in Long Beach, the Town of Hempstead and the Town of Islip, officials said.

On Wednesday morning, multiple sightings of "dangerous marine life," a reference to jellyfish, sea lice or sharks, led officials to temporarily prohibit swimming at the Seaview and Kismet beaches in Islip.

Both beaches reopened by early Wednesday afternoon, town spokeswoman Caroline Smith said.

Sharks swimming too close to shore have halted or closed beaches for swimming since mid-July, spurring officials to ramp up air, land and sea patrols.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

Latest Long Island News

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a
Assembly panel will 'soon consider' impeachment articles against Cuomo
Students at Dutch Broadway Elementary School in Elmont
Letter says state won't issue school reopening guidance
Former Suffolk County District Attorney Thomas Spota, left,
Judge: Spota, McPartland face 57 to 71 months under federal sentencing guidelines
Ron Bush, whose family farm has for years
Who wants an old outhouse?
Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo in his New York
Pressure mounting for Gov. Cuomo to resign as Jacobs, allies abandon him
Hofstra University, the City of New York and
These restaurants, businesses, colleges and NYC theaters will be requiring COVID-19 vaccines
Didn’t find what you were looking for?