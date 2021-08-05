Swimming resumed Thursday morning at Jones Beach and Robert Moses state parks, a state parks official said, after concerns sharks were nearby the day before — an increasingly common problem since mid-July.

Robert Moses was closed to swimming Wednesday because a large school of bunker fish drew at least one shark, said George Gorman, Long Island regional director for the state Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation. Jones Beach, meanwhile, reopened around 4 p.m. Wednesday after a drone operator gave the all-clear following an earlier sighting of a possible sand shark.

Davis Park Beach at the Fire Island National Sea Shore in Patchogue, which had been closed to swimmers since Monday after sharks or their prey were spotted, also re-opened Thursday.

Also opening as scheduled Thursday were the beaches in Long Beach, the Town of Hempstead and the Town of Islip, officials said.

On Wednesday morning, multiple sightings of "dangerous marine life," a reference to jellyfish, sea lice or sharks, led officials to temporarily prohibit swimming at the Seaview and Kismet beaches in Islip.

Both beaches reopened by early Wednesday afternoon, town spokeswoman Caroline Smith said.

Sharks swimming too close to shore have halted or closed beaches for swimming since mid-July, spurring officials to ramp up air, land and sea patrols.