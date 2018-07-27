Former New York State Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver was sentenced Friday in Manhattan federal court to 7 years in prison after a jury found the ex-Albany power broker guilty of bribery in a retrial in May.

In addition to prison, Silver was ordered to pay a $1.75 million fine and serve 3 years' supervised release.

The 74-year-old Manhattan resident is scheduled to surrender on Oct. 5 to begin his sentence.

U.S. District Judge Valerie Caproni said she took into account Silver’s age and health. “Mr. Silver is generally a healthy 74 year old man. But visually he has aged more than the three years that have gone by chronologically” since his 2015 trial, she said.

Caproni also criticized Silver for not acknowledging what “24 citizens in two trial concluded” that he broke the law. “He seems to have not come to terms with what many people think about politicians — that they are deeply corrupt.”

She called for the passage of tougher ethics laws in Albany. “This has to stop,” she said.

Outside the courthouse, Silver told reporters he didn't think he would serve any prison time. “I’m going to appeal the whole case," he said.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Michael Feldberg, Silver's attorney, said, “There are significant issues in the case.”

Jurors found Silver guilty of all seven counts of improperly receiving millions of dollars in referral fees in return for directing state actions that benefited a cancer doctor and two real estate developers. The quid pro quo schemes took place for about 10 years when Silver was among state government’s three most powerful individuals.

Silver, a Democrat from lower Manhattan, has been free on bail.

The retrial, which began April 30, was largely a repeat of Silver’s 2015 trial except that this time, the jury took about a day to render a verdict. The seven women and five men deliberated for about eight hours. In 2015, the verdict came on the third day of deliberations.

Silver was sentenced to 12 years in prison after his first trial in 2015. He has served no time because of his appeal and retrial.

Prosecutors, as they did in 2015, have asked Caproni to give Silver a prison term of more than 14 years — which would be the longest sentence ever for a state legislator.

In a brief filing, prosecutors said Silver should get “substantially in excess” of the 10 years proposed by the court’s probation office.

Silver, in a July 19 letter to the judge, asked for leniency. “I pray I will not die in prison. … I beg for your mercy so that I can somehow go out into the world again to atone to everyone I have hurt,” he wrote.

One of Silver’s former constituents in lower Manhattan and a primary opponent of his, John Bal, suggested Silver be sentenced to community service.

“I ask that your honor take into account that every person is neither ‘all good’ not ‘all bad,’ that Mr. Silver served his community well, his public humiliation, his crimes were nonviolent, his age and his medical condition,” said Bal in a June letter to Caproni.

Rabbi Sherman D. Siff, Silver’s religious leader since he was a teenager, said Silver “has already been in a psychological jail these past few years. … We plead for mercy,” Siff wrote to the judge earlier this month.

In May, the retrial jurors found Silver guilty of all seven counts of improperly receiving nearly $4 million in referral fees in return for directing state actions that benefited a cancer doctor and two real estate developers. Silver then allegedly invested the money, reaping an additional $1 million.

The retrial occurred because a U.S. Supreme Court decision narrowed the definition of one of the crimes Silver had been convicted of in 2015. The high court said a public official had to do more than make a telephone call or arrange a meeting to be guilty of participating in a quid pro quo bribery scheme.

During both trials, the prosecution alleged that Silver orchestrated two quid pro quo schemes.

The first involved cancer patients being referred by the legislator to the Weitz & Luxenberg personal injury law firm.

Manhattan-based Weitz & Luxenberg paid Silver more than $3 million in referral fees from legal settlements and verdicts won on behalf of 48 patients suffering from mesothelioma, a cancer caused by exposure to asbestos, according to the federal indictment and testimony.

Silver received names and contact information for people diagnosed with mesothelioma from Dr. Robert Taub, then a Columbia University physician. Taub, in turn, received $500,000 in state research grants, allegedly at Silver’s direction.

Silver also helped Taub’s son and daughter secure jobs and steered a state grant to a charity started by Taub’s wife, the indictment states.

Silver was “of counsel” to Weitz & Luxenberg, earning a salary of $120,000 per year, but did little work there, according to the prosecution. He lost the job after being indicted.

The second quid pro quo scheme involved Silver improperly receiving $700,000 in referral fees from a tax law firm, Goldberg & Iryami, in Manhattan, for steering cases to the firm from two developers, who were seeking Silver’s support for legislation before the Assembly, according to testimony.

The developers wanted Silver to extend a state law giving tax breaks to developers of apartment buildings that include affordable units alongside luxury units.

Silver’s retrial was one of four corruption cases involving state government to be heard this year in Manhattan. All resulted in convictions.