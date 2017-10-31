This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
TODAY'S PAPER
Broken Clouds 59° Good Afternoon
Broken Clouds 59° Good Afternoon
Long Island

DEC closes some areas to shellfish harvest after heavy rain

By Patricia Kitchen  patricia.kitchen@newsday.com @patriciakitchen
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

As a result of Sunday’s widespread heavy rain and subsequent storm-water runoff, some Long Island shellfish harvesting areas have been closed temporarily, the state Department of Environmental Conservation said Monday.

This is in effect until it’s determined that “conditions no longer exist that may make shellfish hazardous for use as food,” the DEC said in a news release. And, the areas will be reopened “as soon as possible based on the results of water quality testing” in the coming days.

The areas affected are in the towns of North Hempstead, Oyster Bay, Babylon, Islip, Brookhaven, Huntington, Smithtown, Riverhead, Southampton and Southold, with specific locations found at http://www.dec.ny.gov/press/111756.html.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

Latest Long Island News

Members of TWU Local 252 rally Tuesday, Oct. Union: No school bus strike on Halloween
A soccer academy slated for a site in Town halts work at planned youth soccer site
Katherine Kolodziej of Ronkonkoma is seen in a Police ask for help in 1974 cold case murder of LI woman
Kenneth Smith, 32, of Mastic, was arrested by Cops: Man fatally stabbed mother of his 3 kids
In 2014, Amtrak announced a plan to repair Schumer: 'Not acceptable' to delay East River work
Paul Manafort, left, and Rick Gates appear in 1600: Charges point to Russia links in Trump’s orbit