As a result of Sunday’s widespread heavy rain and subsequent storm-water runoff, some Long Island shellfish harvesting areas have been closed temporarily, the state Department of Environmental Conservation said Monday.

This is in effect until it’s determined that “conditions no longer exist that may make shellfish hazardous for use as food,” the DEC said in a news release. And, the areas will be reopened “as soon as possible based on the results of water quality testing” in the coming days.

The areas affected are in the towns of North Hempstead, Oyster Bay, Babylon, Islip, Brookhaven, Huntington, Smithtown, Riverhead, Southampton and Southold, with specific locations found at http://www.dec.ny.gov/press/111756.html.