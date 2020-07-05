At least one person was shot and wounded Saturday night on the Shinnecock Indian Reservation during a party publicized on social media and crashed by uninvited guests, according to a tribal vice chairman.

The shooting involved nontribal members who apparently were alerted to a graduation party on the Southhampton reservation by a DJ with a wide following on social media, said tribal vice chairman Lance Gumbs.

“It had nothing to do with the Nation itself or any tribal members,” Gumbs said, adding the tribe was not aware of any injuries besides the single gunshot victim.

The victim "was leaving the [reservation} and he stopped his car by the [Shinnecock] museum and told our security he’d been shot,” Gumbs said.

The was no immediate information on the shooting victim's condition.

A spokesman for the New York State Police did not return calls Sunday morning, but a log online showed the agency had been dispatched to the reservation at about 11:39 p.m. Saturday and that the matter was “pending investigation.”

The DJ, Gumbs added, “has a big Instagram and Facebook following, and advertised the party” on social media, bringing a large contingent of nontribal members to the 700-acre reservation. “The kids didn’t realize they were on a reservation. It was strictly off-reservation people.”

Gumbs said that as a result, the tribe is considering new screening of visitors.

“It’s something the community is going to take a look at,” he said.