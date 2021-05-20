TODAY'S PAPER
DA: Shirley man pleads guilty in death of motorist whose vehicle he struck at high speed

By Michael O'Keeffe michael.okeeffe@newsday.com
A Shirley man accused of killing a mother of three while driving drunk last year pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicular homicide, Suffolk County District Attorney Timothy Sini announced Thursday.

Chris Montpetit, 36, is expected to be sentenced to 5 and 2/3 to 17 years in prison when he is sentenced on Aug. 2, according to Sini.

"The victim’s loved ones, including her three young daughters, have endured an unimaginable tragedy because of this defendant’s decision to drive drunk," Sini said. "While nothing can undo the pain he has caused, today’s guilty plea holds him accountable for his actions."

Montpetit’s attorney, Michael Brown of Central Islip, did not immediately return a request for comment.

According to police and prosecutors, Montpetit was driving a 2018 Jeep Cherokee northbound on County Route 83 in Farmingville at a high rate of speed in September 2020 when he struck the rear of 2015 Honda Civic, which had became disabled in the right lane and had its hazard lights engaged.

Erika Bautista, 31, of Farmingville and two of her daughters, ages 4 and 8, were in the car and were transported to Stony Brook University Hospital with serious injuries. A third daughter, aged 10, was also treated at the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Bautista died of her injuries three weeks after the crash, Suffolk police said.

Montpetit refused to submit to a blood test after he was arrested. Prosecutors obtained a warrant to test Montpetit’s blood, which revealed a blood alcohol content of 0.28%, more than three times the legal limit.

Michael O'Keeffe covers Suffolk County police and other Long Island law-enforcement agencies. He is an award-winning journalist and the co-author of two books, "The Card" and "American Icon."

