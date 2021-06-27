A 20-year-old man was shot late Saturday in Dix Hills and taken to a hospital for treatment of serious injuries, Suffolk police said.

The victim, a West Babylon resident, was shot about midnight on Seaman Neck Road, according to police.

Officers responded to the residential neighborhood and the man was transported to a hospital for treatment.

No additional information about the shooting, including the victim's identification, his condition, or any possible suspects, was immediately released Sunday morning.