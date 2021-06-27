TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning
SEARCH
Good Morning
Long Island

West Babylon man, 20, shot, wounded in Dix Hills, Suffolk police say

By Newsday Staff
Print

A 20-year-old man was shot late Saturday in Dix Hills and taken to a hospital for treatment of serious injuries, Suffolk police said.

The victim, a West Babylon resident, was shot about midnight on Seaman Neck Road, according to police.

Officers responded to the residential neighborhood and the man was transported to a hospital for treatment.

No additional information about the shooting, including the victim's identification, his condition, or any possible suspects, was immediately released Sunday morning.

By Newsday Staff

Latest Long Island News

Jacquelyn Simone, senior policy analyst at the Coalition
LIRR riders want MTA to address homelessness, panhandling, drug use at Penn Station
Democratic presidential hopeful and former Alaska Sen. Mike
Mike Gravel, former U.S. senator for Alaska, dies at 91
Scenes along Oak Beach Road and Savanah Walk
Babylon moves ahead with Oak Beach water system upgrade despite objections
The U.S. Department of Justice has sued Oyster
Federal government wants to depose Oyster Bay supervisor
Samantha Mack in a hallway at Calhoun High
Reflections on an academic year like no other
The East Hampton Town Board voted 5-0 at
Free shuttle service to Montauk returns to East End
Didn’t find what you were looking for?