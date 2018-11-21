Teen shot in Hempstead, police say
A teenager was shot in Hempstead on Tuesday night, authorities said.
The victim, 16, was taken to a hospital and was expected to survive, police said. The shooting took place at about 8:15 p.m. by Maple Avenue and Linden Place, police said.
Photos from the scene show detectives with flashlights aimed at a grassy area and Maple Avenue blocked off.
Nassau detectives and Hempstead Village police were investigating, and other details, including the motive, were not immediately available late Tuesday night.
Comments
Comments section is temporarily on hold. Here’s why.