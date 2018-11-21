TODAY'S PAPER
Teen shot in Hempstead, police say

Hempstead police investigate the scene of a shooting on Maple Avenue near Linden Place in Hempstead on Tuesday night. Photo Credit: Howard Schnapp

By Ellen Yan ellen.yan@newsday.com @NewsdayAtNite
A teenager was shot in Hempstead on Tuesday night, authorities said.

The victim, 16, was taken to a hospital and was expected to survive, police said. The shooting took place at about 8:15 p.m. by Maple Avenue and Linden Place, police said.

Photos from the scene show detectives with flashlights aimed at a grassy area and Maple Avenue blocked off.

Nassau detectives and Hempstead Village police were investigating, and other details, including the motive, were not immediately available late Tuesday night.

