Nassau County police are investigating who shot a 39-year-old man Monday morning in Lakeview.

Officers responded to a report of shots fired about 6:50 a.m. near Eagle Avenue and Hempstead Gardens Drive, police said in a statement.

“Upon police arrival, they observed a 39-year-old male victim lying on Eagle Avenue with a single gun shot wound in his back,” cops said.

The victim, whose identity was not released, was treated a hospital in Nassau County, officials said. He was listed in critical but stable condition.

The investigation is ongoing, police said. No other details were available.

Detectives urge anyone with information about the shooting to call Nassau County Police Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. The calls will remain anonymous, police said.