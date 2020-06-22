TODAY'S PAPER
74° Good Evening
SEARCH
74° Good Evening
Long Island

Cops probe Lakeview shooting that left a man, 39, in critical condition 

By Antonio Planas antonio.planas@newsday.com
Print

Nassau County police are investigating who shot a 39-year-old man Monday morning in Lakeview.

Officers responded to a report of shots fired about 6:50 a.m. near Eagle Avenue and Hempstead Gardens Drive, police said in a statement.

“Upon police arrival, they observed a 39-year-old male victim lying on Eagle Avenue with a single gun shot wound in his back,” cops said. 

The victim, whose identity was not released, was treated a hospital in Nassau County, officials said. He was listed in critical but stable condition.

The investigation is ongoing, police said. No other details were available.

Detectives urge anyone with information about the shooting to call Nassau County Police Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. The calls will remain anonymous, police said.

By Antonio Planas antonio.planas@newsday.com

Antonio Planas joined Newsday in 2018 and covers the Town of Islip. An award-winning reporter and Michigan State University alumnus, he has worked at the Boston Herald and Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Garvey siblings, from left, Sam, Eloise and Kate LI siblings collect 7,800 pounds of donated food from driveway
A pro-police rally on Route 347 near Route112 Hundreds rally in support of police
Workers remove wood panels that covered window displays Coronavirus on Long Island: Latest updates
Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said he is talking Tristate area may consider asking visitors to quarantine, Cuomo says
Exterior of the Theodore Roosevelt Executive & Legislative Curran: Roosevelt statue to remain 'right where it is'
Apartments proposed on Stewart Avenue would be Garden Garden City to leave affordable housing group it was ordered to join
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search