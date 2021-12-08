A backseat passenger in an SUV was shot by someone in a black sedan in the East Patchogue/North Bellport area on Tuesday night — and then driven to a hospital by a Good Samaritan, Suffolk police said.

The SUV also was struck around 8:45 p.m.

The shooter, in a black sedan with dark, tinted windows, took off after firing several times.

The man behind the wheel of the damaged SUV drove himself, the victim and another male passenger to the parking lot of a gas station on Hospital Road in East Patchogue.

That is when the Good Samaritan stepped in; the gunshot victim was seriously but not critically injured.

Anyone who can help detectives should call 631-854-8542 or Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS. All calls will remain confidential.