A Nordstrom worker was repeatedly punched and bitten once by a woman he confronted after she left the Roosevelt Field store without paying for two hats and a pair of shoes — before she was arrested — in Garden City on Thursday evening, Nassau police said.

Shatara Coney, 36, of Hempstead was "eventually subdued" by the store worker, police said, and detained until officers arrived.

The defendant was charged with robbery, assault, petit larceny, and criminal possession of a controlled substance because she had a pipe that held a "white powdery substance believed to be crack cocaine," police said in a statement.

Despite having been punched "multiple times" in the face and bitten in the left forearm, according to police, the store employee declined medical treatment.

Coney, arrested about 7:55 p.m., had "passed all points of purchase and made no attempt to pay for the items," police said.

The value of the items she is charged with stealing was not released.

Her arraignment was set for Friday in First District Court in Hempstead.