A passenger in a ride hailing car was shot while traveling on the Southern State Parkway in Hempstead on Saturday morning, police said.

The 22-year-old man was a passenger in the car traveling at 5:45 a.m. near Exit 17 on the parkway when he was shot by an unknown person in a dark colored SUV, according to State Police.

Police said several shots were fired into the vehicle, striking the sole passenger. The man was taken to Nassau University Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The investigation continues and anyone with information is asked to call State Police at 631-756-3300. All calls will remain confidential, police said.