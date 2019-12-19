Surveillance, reports expose transport of sick puppies onto LI, officials say

Detectives from the Nassau County SPCA and the Nassau County District Attorney's Office Animal Crimes Unit seized nine puppies Wednesday from an out-of-state animal delivery service as part of an ongoing investigation into the interstate transport of sick or diseased animals for sale on Long Island, Nassau SPCA Board President Gary Rogers said.

Rogers said the puppies –– all believed to have respiratory ailments and possibly even the early stages of pneumonia –– were put into isolation following the seizure.

He said two of the puppies also had diarrhea and lab tests were being conducted to determine if those dogs suffered from what the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Wednesday is an "outbreak of multi-drug resistant Campylobacter infections" linked to pet stores and puppy mills, which have so far sickened at least 30 people who have come into contact with infected puppies in 13 states nationwide.

Though there have been no reported deaths, the CDC said in a statement Wednesday that four people have been hospitalized as a result of that outbreak.

The CDC said a single common supplier has not been identified, but advised all people getting a new puppy or dog to "take it to a veterinarian for a health check-up" — something, Rogers said, all owners of newly acquired pets should do before being those pets home.

The CDC said the Campylobacter bacteria can spread through infected feces, as well as through contaminated food or water.

Rogers said the recent outbreak was not the reason for the SPCA investigation. He said that intelligence gathered by investigators indicated puppies and kittens have been brought to pet stores in Nassau and Suffolk by out-of-state suppliers, including the one stopped Wednesday during an attempted delivery outside a pet store in Hicksville.

Rogers said the supplier, who he identified as Puppy Travelers of Neosho, Missouri, routinely brought a cargo van of puppies, and sometimes also kittens, to Long Island. He said investigators were concerned because of conditions surrounding the transport, which Rogers said involved sick or diseased animals.

Rogers said no legal action has been taken against the company, but said the investigation is ongoing and that legal action is being considered.

Newsday contacted Puppy Travelers on Thursday seeking comment.

One employee hung up the phone on a reporter. A second employee, who did not identify herself, told a reporter, "You can contact our lawyer, thank you," but then hung up the phone when asked for the identity and contact information for that attorney.

A third phone call to Puppy Travelers seeking attorney information went unanswered Thursday.

The website for Puppy Travelers said they have animal "pickup locations" in Kansas, Oklahoma, Indiana, Iowa, Missouri and Arkansas. The company transports puppies and kittens throughout the country, including along a route that stops in New York, according to its website.



"We developed intelligence that this company goes around every Wednesday to pet shops on Long Island," Rogers said. "They bring in puppies and cats, basically every Wednesday, and have up to 100 animals [on their truck] at a time."

After receiving a report of a "severely underweight" dog delivered to a pet store in Nassau, Rogers said investigators set up surveillance on pet stores in Massapequa and Hicksville and found Puppy Travelers making deliveries. Store officials in Hicksville said they had refused delivery, because the puppies were ill, Rogers said.

Rogers said that during the seizure Wednesday investigators found between 35 and 45 puppies and two kittens in the cargo van, all in cages.

Rogers said the seized puppies include golden retriever, Labrador and Maltese breeds. He said that if Puppy Traveler does not take legal action in an attempt to retain ownership after five days they will be placed for adoption.

"Our message to the public is that you need to make sure to research any animal you bring into the house," Rogers said, adding that potential pet owners should always consider adopting from local shelters as an alternative to pet stores.



