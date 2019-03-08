TODAY'S PAPER
Students feeling nauseated on school bus sent to hospital, officials says

About a dozen sixth-graders in Huntington Station will be evaluated at a hospital after riding a small bus to the Silas Wood Sixth Grade Center, the district superintendent said Friday.

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
About a dozen sixth-graders in Huntington Station will be evaluated at a hospital because they said they were feeling nauseated after riding a small bus to school at the Silas Wood Sixth Grade Center, the district superintendent said on Friday.

They and the other nine students who also rode the same bus will be examined out of an abundance of caution, as none appeared to require immediate treatment, South Huntington Schools Superintendent David P. Bennardo said by telephone.

“We had our nurse check them out, there were no outward signs of distress,” he said, referring to the first three students who said they smelled fumes.

School officials first determined the three should be examined by paramedics; six of their fellow travelers then reported similar symptoms, leading officials to send the entire group of 13 that rode on the bus to the hospital.

The bus company, he said, immediately took that vehicle out of service.

