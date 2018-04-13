Several Newsday journalists have been recognized for their reporting, opinion writing and photography in competitions held by the National Headliner Awards and the Society of the Silurians, officials from the organizations said Friday.

The Silurians awards will be presented at a dinner on May 16 at the National Arts Club in Manhattan.

Reporter Matt Clark received the Society of the Silurians Medallion in investigative reporting, the top prize in the category, for a series on Nassau County’s tax assessment system.

Reporters Thomas Maier and Ann Choi won a Merit Award for “Unequal Justice,” a series that documented racial disparities in Long Island’s criminal justice system.

And sports reporter Jim Baumbach was honored with a Citation for Sports Reporting and Commentary for chronicling a marked decline in participation in junior varsity football on Long Island.

Clark’s series, “Separate and Unequal,” “epitomized the art and science of a database investigation,” the Silurians’ prize committee said. “Clark painstakingly scoured 2.5 million real estate tax bills and revealed how Nassau County’s effort to reform its tax assessment system ended up raising the taxes of poor, elderly and minority homeowners by a total of $1.7 billion over seven years and cut taxes for homeowners who could afford appeals.”

In the National Headliner Awards competition, photojournalist John Paraskevas took first place in the category of Newspapers feature photography for “Snowy Commute.” Photojournalist Thomas A. Ferrara also took a first place spot in the category, Newspapers sports features photography, for “Altuve the MVP.”

Editorial writer Michael Dobie won a third place prize in the Headliner’s Local Interest Column category.

“These awards represent much-deserved recognition of hard work, creativity and dedication to providing the highest-quality journalism to our readers,” said Deborah Henley, editor of Newsday.

The National Headliner Awards competition was founded in 1934 by the Press Club of Atlantic City, and is “one of the oldest and largest annual contests recognizing journalistic merit in the communications industry,” the organization said.

The Society of the Silurians was founded in 1924 by a group of veteran journalists in Manhattan.