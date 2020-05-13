Newsday wins top prize, other awards from Silurians Press Club

Newsday captured the top prize – The President’s Choice Award for its Long Island Divided series – as well as two Medallions and multiple Merit Awards in the 75th Annual Silurians Press Club Excellence in Journalism Awards competition, the organization announced Wednesday.

Judges said Long Island Divided “generated action within days of publication from the highest levels of federal, state and county governments that led to significant reforms.”

The Newsday series, the result of a three-year investigation, found evidence suggesting potential homebuyers were steered to neighborhoods based on race and that some agents treated white and minority buyers differently.

The Silurians Press Club, founded in 1924, comprises more than 300 veteran New York journalists, according to a news release announcing the prizes. It sponsors the annual New York-area journalism competition, provides scholarships for journalism students, assists journalists in need of financial help and presents an annual Lifetime Achievement Award.

“The Long Island Divided project took on a subject of enormous importance to the entire region with thoughtful, in-depth reporting and innovative storytelling across our print, digital and video platforms,” said Deborah Henley, editor of Newsday. “It represented a true collaborative effort among dozens of Newsday staff members. We take great pride in being recognized by our peers with this award.”

Medallion winners in the competition were Will Van Sant and Victor Ramos, who won for Minority Affairs Reporting with “Climate of Fear”; and Alejandra Villa Loarca in Sports Photography with “Unstoppable.”

Newsday’s Merit Award winners were Ramos in Feature News; David Reich-Hale, Beth Whitehouse and Paul LaRocco in Science, Health and Environmental Reporting; Jim Baumbach in Sports Reporting and Commentary; Steve Pfost and Villa Loarca in Breaking News Photography; and Tom Ferrara and J. Conrad Williams Jr. in Feature News Photography.

The winners will be honored at a virtual awards dinner on June 24.