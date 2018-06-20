Federal and Suffolk County officials will announce indictments Wednesday against 11 people, including two Nassau police officers, in connection with an alleged drug distribution ring operating on Long Island, officials said.

The indictment of two additional people, one of whom is a Nassau police officer, will also be announced in connection with two robbery conspiracies, officials said.

Suffolk District Attorney Timothy Sini, Suffolk police, the Drug Enforcement Administration and the U.S. Postal Service will hold an 11 a.m. news conference at Suffolk County Court in Riverhead.

The drug ring indictments are the result of a grand jury investigation, Sini’s office said.

Sini’s office did not release additional details. The officers involved were not named.

Sini announced on June 5 that two Nassau County police officers had been arrested after a grand jury investigation. At the time, he declined to elaborate on the nature of the investigation.

On June 13, Sini said Nassau police Officer Bruce Moeller and his wife, Christina Moeller, had been arrested on allegations they conspired to rob an Islandia casino.