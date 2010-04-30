Six charged with robbing man in Franklin Square

Six men who ripped a necklace from a man on a street in Franklin Square early Friday were arrested a short time later, Nassau County police said.

The robbery took place near the intersection of Hempstead Turnpike and New Hyde Park Road at 12:24 a.m., police said.

The victim, 33, was approached by the group, which ranged in age from 19 to 24, police said. When the victim told the group he didn't have money, police said one of the perpetrators "forcibly ripped" a gold chain from his neck.

Arrested were: Carlos Mena, 19, of 65 Holland Ave., Elmont; Andrew Alonge, 20, of 47 Wood St., Lynbrook; Joseph Dainese, 21, of 59 Oakland St., Hempstead; Erick Donis, 24, of 180-17 Jamaica Ave., Jamaica; Louis Veracruz, 20, 1008 N. Fletcher Ave., Valley Stream; and Anthony Colonna, 20, of 451 Court St., Cedarhurst.

All six were charged second-degree robbery and were scheduled to be arraigned in First District Court in Hempstead.