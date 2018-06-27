Former State Senate Majority Leader Dean Skelos and son Adam held “hostage” an environment company to significantly raise the younger Skelos’ pay, a company executive testified Wednesday in the Skelos’ retrial on federal corruption charges.

Bjornulf White, Adam Skelos’ boss at AbTech Industries Inc., said that in 2013 Dean Skelos requested an increase in his son’s monthly sales commission of $4,000. The senator made the request via an executive with real estate developer Glenwood Management, whose owners were large investors in AbTech.

Glenwood executive Charles Dorego, in an April 2013 email to AbTech’s CEO, suggested Adam Skelos receive a commission of about $400,000 on a proposed $12 million contract with Nassau County for the Arizona company’s storm-water treatment products. The contract wasn’t finalized until six months later.

“If he doesn’t get like a 4 percent commission, I think they don’t think it’s worth pushing through,” Dorego wrote in the email, referring to Dean Skelos’ ability to pass the legislation necessary for Nassau to fulfill the AbTech contract.

White, Adam Skelos’ boss, responded to the pay raise request in an April 2013 email to AbTech CEO Glenn Rink: “I can’t believe he’s going to try to hold us hostage to renegotiate the contract” for sales commissions from AbTech to Adam, White said, referring to the Skeloses.

In testimony on Wednesday in federal court in Manhattan, White said Adam didn’t deserve a raise because all he had done “was make an introduction to Nassau County.” White also said Adam wasn’t entitled to a raise until AbTech began earning revenue from a contract that Adam was tied to.

AbTech ultimately increased Adam Skelos’ monthly commission to $10,000, a sum he wasn’t supposed to receive until six contracts were producing revenue for AbTech, White said.

AbTech allegedly hired Adam Skelos at the behest of Glenwood, which was counting on Dean Skelos to support important real estate legislation.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The Skeloses are accused of using Dean Skelos’ position as one of state government’s three most powerful individuals to secure jobs and payments for Adam. In return, Dean promised to back legislation needed by those helping his son, according to the indictment.

The retrial comes after the Skeloses’ 2015 convictions were reversed because of a later U.S. Supreme Court decision, which more narrowly defined the kind of quid pro quo bribery scheme a public official must engage in to be convicted of bribery. The high court, in a case involving an ex-Virginia governor, said a public official must do more than make a telephone call or arrange a meeting.

Dean Skelos, 70, and Adam Skelos, 35, both have denied wrongdoing and pleaded not guilty.

The Rockville Centre pair are accused of multiple quid pro quo schemes with three businesses that paid Adam Skelos hundreds of thousands of dollars. Each company needed Dean Skelos’ vote for key bills before the Senate.

In the case of AbTech, Dean Skelos allegedly pressured then-Nassau County Executive Edward Mangano, a fellow Republican, to expedite Nassau’s payments to AbTech after it had hired Adam, and agreed to the $12 million contract prosecutors said.

In the case of New Hyde Park-based Glenwood, which owns more than two dozen apartment buildings in Manhattan, Dean Skelos promised to back the renewal of lucrative tax breaks on real estate projects if Glenwood helped Adam Skelos, who was supposedly in dire financial straits, prosecutors said.

The developer arranged for one of its title insurers to pay Adam $20,000 even though he did no work for the insurer, according to the indictment.

Besides Glenwood and AbTech, the Skeloses allegedly shook down Physicians Reciprocal Insurers, a medical malpractice insurance business in Roslyn, prosecutors said.

Physicians Reciprocal gave Adam Skelos a $78,000 job as a salesman but he rarely showed up for work, prosecutors said. PRI needed Dean Skelos’ continued support for a bill crucial to the company’s survival.

The senior Skelos was the state’s top Republican until his indictment in 2015. He had served in the Senate for 30 years and was the majority leader three times, with the longest period starting in January 2011.