Adam Skelos took more than three months to apply for a job with a medical malpractice insurance company even though his powerful father repeatedly told the company’s CEO that Adam had financial problems and needed help, a key prosecution witness testified on Monday in the Skeloses retrial.

Anthony Bonomo, CEO of Physicians’ Reciprocal Insurers in Roslyn, said Adam did not call him about a job until December 2012 even though Dean Skelos had asked Bonomo to help his son in August at Saratoga Racetrack in upstate Saratoga Springs.

“He told that Adam was having trouble holding a job,” Bonomo said, referring to an August conversation with then State Senate Majority Leader Dean Skelos at the racetrack. “He [Adam] was looking for something to do. He needed health benefits.”

Bonomo continued, “I told him to have Adam call me.” Later the same day, the executive directly suggested that the younger Skelos give him a call, Bonomo testified.

Adam’s telephone call didn’t come until December, though Dean Skelos made two additional requests to Bonomo for a job for Adam, according to testimony.

Bonomo, who is testifying for the federal government under an agreement not to be prosecuted, told the jury Monday in federal court in Manhattan that he worried Dean Skelos would blame him for Adam’s slow response to the employment tip.

“I told him that I had not heard from Adam,” Bonomo said, referring to a conversation with Dean Skelos at a Christmas party hosted by former U.S. Sen. Alfonse D’Amato in Manhattan. “I knew Adam was important… I felt it was important that he knew I wasn’t forgetting.”

The Skeloses are accused of using Dean Skelos’ position as one of state government’s three most powerful individuals to secure jobs and payments for Adam. In return, Dean promised to back legislation needed by those helping his son, according to the indictment.

The retrial comes after the Skeloses’ 2015 convictions were reversed because of a later U.S. Supreme Court decision, which more narrowly defined the kind of quid pro quo bribery scheme a public official must engage in to be convicted of bribery. The high court, in a case involving an ex-Virginia governor, said a public official must do more than make a telephone call or arrange a meeting.

Dean Skelos, 70, and Adam Skelos, 35, both have denied wrongdoing and pleaded not guilty.

The Rockville Centre pair are accused of multiple quid pro quo schemes with three businesses that paid Adam Skelos hundreds of thousands of dollars. Each company needed Dean Skelos’ vote for key bills before the Senate.

PRI gave Adam Skelos a $78,000 low-show job in return for the senator’s support for legislation critical to the company’s survival.

Besides PRI, real estate developer Glenwood Management arranged payments and jobs for Adam Skelos because his father promised to back renewal of lucrative tax breaks on building projects for Glenwood and others, prosecutors said.

The real estate developer, based in New Hyde Park, arranged for one of its title insurers to pay Adam $20,000 even though he did no work for the insurer, according to the indictment.

Glenwood Management also got AbTech Industries Inc., a manufacturer of storm-water treatment products, to Adam Skelos to help win government contracts. And AbTech did secure a an $12 million contract from Nassau County with Adam’s help, according to testimony.

Dean Skelos then subsequently pressured then-Nassau County Executive Edward Mangano, a fellow Republican, to expedite Nassau’s payments to AbTech, which is based in Arizona, prosecutors said.

Earlier Monday, Bonomo, 60, of Woodbury, was questioned about his stewardship of PRI by the Skeloses’ attorneys.

Bonomo was grilled about his legal problems with New York State. Last year, he was ousted from PRI amid charges of self-dealing, cronyism and mismanagement from the state Department of Financial Services.

The Skeloses’ lawyers are seeking to use Bonomo’s legal problems to undermine his credibility. The lawyers’ questioning of Bonomo on Monday was done without the jury being in the courtroom.

Bonomo has long been a prominent figure in horseracing, leading the New York Racing Association and being part owner of Always Dreaming, winner of last year’s Kentucky Derby race.