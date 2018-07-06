Former State Senate Majority Leader Dean Skelos said Friday he will take the stand in his own defense in his retrial and that of his son Adam on federal corruption charges.

Dean Skelos said he expects to begin testifying later Friday in Manhattan federal court. He did not testify in the first trial.

Adam Skelos said Friday he would not take the stand.

“Yes, a Skelos is testifying but it’s not me,” he said as the jury broke for lunch.

The Skeloses are accused of using Dean Skelos’ position as one of state government’s three most powerful individuals to secure jobs and payments for Adam Skelos. In return, Dean promised to back legislation needed by those employing or paying his son, according to the indictment.

The retrial comes after the Skeloses’ 2015 convictions were reversed because of a later U.S. Supreme Court decision, which more narrowly defined the kind of quid-pro-quo bribery scheme a public official must engage in to be convicted of bribery. The high court, in a case involving an ex-Virginia governor, said a public official must do more than make a telephone call or arrange a meeting.

Dean Skelos, 70, and Adam Skelos, 36, both have denied wrongdoing and pleaded not guilty.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The senior Skelos will be the second witness in the defense case, which began Friday. The prosecution concluded its case against the Skeloses on Thursday after 11 days of testimony.

The Rockville Centre pair are accused of multiple quid-pro-quo schemes with three businesses that paid Adam Skelos hundreds of thousands of dollars. Each company needed Dean Skelos’ vote for key bills before the Senate.

Physicians’ Reciprocal Insurers, a medical malpractice insurance company in Roslyn, gave Adam Skelos a $78,000 low-show job in 2013 in return for the senator’s support for legislation critical to the company’s survival. The younger Skelos also received badly needed health insurance, according to testimony.

After Adam stopped showing up for work and threatened to “smash in” his immediate supervisor’s head, PRI made the younger Skelos a telemarketer with annual pay of $36,000 — but not health insurance, multiple witnesses testified.

Besides PRI, real estate developer Glenwood Management arranged payments and jobs for Adam Skelos because his father promised to back the renewal of lucrative tax breaks on building projects for Glenwood and others, prosecutors said.

The real estate developer, based in New Hyde Park, arranged for one of its title insurers to pay Adam $20,000 even though he did no work for the insurer, according to the indictment.

Glenwood Management also got AbTech Industries Inc., a manufacturer of storm-water treatment products, to hire Adam Skelos to help it win government contracts. AbTech eventually did secure a $12 million contract from Nassau County with Adam’s help, according to testimony.

Dean Skelos then subsequently pressured then-Nassau County Executive Edward Mangano, a fellow Republican, to expedite Nassau’s payments to AbTech, which is based in Arizona, prosecutors said.

The Skeloses’ retrial is the second of four corruption cases being heard in Manhattan this year. Across the hallway in federal court from the Skeloses’ retrial, a jury is hearing a bid-rigging case involving Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s Buffalo Billion economic development initiative.

Earlier this year, former Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver and ex-Cuomo aide Joseph Percoco were convicted of corruption in separate trials.