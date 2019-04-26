The driver of the white minivan that struck a wounded man and a police officer in downtown Farmingdale last weekend has been arrested and charged with assault and leaving the scene, police said Friday.

Eric Dori, 19, of Huntington, was taken into custody Thursday, a day after police released a photo of the late-model Dodge minivan and asked the public to help them identify and locate the vehicle.

Dori was charged with two counts of second-degree assault for allegedly striking the man, who minutes earlier had been slashed in the neck during a fight inside or outside the Mystique Gardens hookah bar, and the officer who attended to him, according to Nassau County police. Dori was also charged with leaving the scene of an incident with serious injuries and leaving the scene of an incident with property damage.

Dori is scheduled to be arraigned on these charges on Friday in First District Court in Hempstead, police said.

On Friday, police said the investigation into the slashing continues.

Police were summoned to the hookah bar on Conklin Street on Saturday, about 2:45 a.m., and found the victim, who ran into a municipal parking lot and collapsed, police said. At that time, the minivan, about 150 feet away, struck a parked black 2000 Nissan, causing it to spin and hit a woman standing nearby, police said. Both the male and the female victim were transported to a hospital.

The minivan then struck one of the officers who responded to the "disturbance" call and the wounded man as he lay on the ground, police said. Police said the driver of the minivan did not stop and continued driving north out of the parking lot.