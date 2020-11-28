The initially quiet streets of Huntington were bustling by late Saturday morning as shoppers crowded local stores to support Small Business Saturday.

With many downtown stores still reeling from the COVID-19 pandemic, merchants looked to local shoppers to hit Main Street to kick off their holiday shopping and provide a boost.

At Book Revue, which has been a cornerstone of Huntington for 44 years, general manager Julie Wernersbach said the usually sleepy Saturday morning was busy with customers who came to shop local.

"This has been such a hard year for all of us and we usually count on the holidays as a big boost. I think people want to keep small businesses open and we’re grateful they’re choosing to shop with us," Wernersbach said.

The bookstore, just north of Main Street, was shut down to in-store shopping earlier this year by the pandemic. It reopened its aisles for browsing in June and has pivoted to its website ahead of Cyber Monday, including curbside delivery. It has also attracted virtual book talks with the likes of Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo and Billy Joel.

"We’re making it work, but what does 2021 look like? We’re all bracing if we have to close again," Wernersbach said. "It’s better, but no one feels settled. It comes down to the community to decide to support us and we’ll be there for the community."

At the New York Avenue chocolatier Chip ’n Dipped, owner Peter Goldfarb said the 15-year-old store has survived the pandemic relying on its website with free shipping in addition to walk-in business. He has sold a few hundred of his hot chocolate bombs, nondairy hard chocolate balls filled with marshmallows that melt when mixed with hot milk, online and in-store.

"Small business Saturday really helps bring attention to small businesses like us. We’re a mom-and-pop and could use any help we can get out there," Goldfarb said. "This year has been challenging, and normal business is challenging enough until the pandemic. In general, very few people are walking around. It’s been pretty slow and now people don’t want to leave their homes."

Susan Murphy, 64, was shopping at Little Switzerland Dolls and Toys in Huntington with her two grandchildren, ages 3 and 2. She said she was picking toys to save for Santa to pick up and deliver.

"I’m trying to do everything local," Murphy said. "Stores are hurting and it’s important to shop for the kids soon and keep local stores going. The pandemic is getting bad and who knows what’s going to happen?"

Lilly Bergs, who owns the store through three generations for 38 years, said Friday was her best day of business this year. A line of customers waited at the register Saturday morning with arms full of toys.

"Everyone [who] lives here supports us locally," Bergs said. "We want someone to support our legacy and bring their children here. I’m so happy to see smiles again. The village is alive and hopefully it will stay."

In Northport, stores along Main Street were nearly filled to their reduced capacity, but some only allowed four to six people at a time. Shoppers wearing masks lined the sidewalks and waited to go into jewelry and toy stores. A large crowd also gathered on the pier at Northport Harbor.

At the Main Street Cafe, the restaurant marked a surreal holiday season by decorating a Christmas tree on the sidewalk with blue surgical masks.

Lauren Ricciuti, 22, of East Northport waited outside the Jewelry Connection while shopping downtown with her family.

"We wanted to come down to the village at this time and it’s important to support small businesses," Ricciuti said. "Everyone had been good about wearing masks. I didn’t expect it to be this crowded … . As long as everyone is abiding by the rules, it’s good to see people out here."

Gina Jack of Northport waited with her children outside Einstein’s Attic, the Northport toy store had reached its reduced capacity. She said she wanted to shop downtown because bigger stores were too crowded.

"We’re supporting small businesses for the community and looking to help our neighbors," Jack said. "It’s always busy downtown and I hope it continues for people to shop locally."

Check back for updates to this developing story.